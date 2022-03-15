NCIS: Los Angeles: Why are there two Callens now?

Drama is ahead for Callen (Chris O’Donnell) as NCIS: LA Season 13 continues. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles took a really odd turn at the end of the latest episode, and it is one that may have confused some viewers.

It had already been an odd day for Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell), when he received a call from his bank letting him know that his loan application had been denied.

Callen later got a text from his doctor who confirmed that he had spoken with Callen recently, even though Callen had no memory of that taking place. For viewers who were paying close attention, these were heavy clues that steps had been taken to steal Callen’s identity.

And then, in the closing moments of the episode, Anna walked into Callen’s place above the bar while speaking on video chat. She was shocked to come upon Callen, and when he asked who she was talking to, she showed Callen that someone who looked like a younger version of him was on the phone. That person then chided Callen and warned him to be ready for some games.

Why are there now two Callens on NCIS: Los Angeles?

During a case that the NCIS team worked on last season, deep fake technology had been stolen that could mimic the mannerisms and voice patterns of a subject. It had become so good that criminals were able to hack the NCIS communications system and nearly got several team members killed. That included Sam Hanna nearly getting blown up.

At the end of that episode, it was hinted that a digital representation of Callen had been created and was in the hands of criminals. And now, that storyline is being revisited. It appears that whoever is behind it now has the ability to be Callen as an online presence. They can pretend to be him, both through video and audio capabilities. It opens the door for some really interesting content.

NCIS: Los Angeles cast for All the Little Things

There were a lot of notable faces who appeared on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for All the Little Things. The episode was packed with guest appearances, including Bar Paly returning to play Anna Kolcheck again. It worked really well with the Callen storylines.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The new episode of NCIS: LA also featured the return of Pete Cambor as Nate Getz. His scenes with Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) were quite good.

All the Little Things also had Jolena Kay as NCIS Special Agent Afloat Denise Morgan, Oleysa Rulin as Zasha Gagarin, and Jeff Kober as Harris Keane.

We didn’t get to see Linda Hunt reprise her role as Henrietta Lange, but she was certainly a hot topic of conversation for most of the night.

Did you miss last night's ep? That's okay, we don't judge. The good news is you can still watch now on @ParamountPlus here: https://t.co/pP5GipDM7v pic.twitter.com/3UHNCa5dsG — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) February 28, 2022

New episodes of NCIS: LA are going to be arriving on March 20 and March 27, so make sure to keep tuning in each Sunday night, as there are some good ones on the docket.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.