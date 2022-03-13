Who plays Nate Getz on the NCIS: LA cast? Peter Cambor returns

Nate Getz is back on NCIS: Los Angeles for a Season 13 episode. Pic credit: CBS

Nate Getz returns to NCIS: LA for a brand-new episode that airs on Sunday night. Since it has been so long since the character was on the show, new NCIS: LA fans might not even realize how important he was.

Operational Psychologist Nate Getz was a key component for the Los Angeles team, often helping on missions in the field while always having some important insight to offer Callen, Sam, and other agents.

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 13, Episode 11 is going to see the return of Nate, but also Bar Paly returning as Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck, so this is a night that fans are not going to want to miss.

This will also be another consecutive week where CBS has provided some new content to NCIS: Los Angeles fans. That’s a big deal, as there were quite a few weekends this past winter where the show was not airing new episodes.

Who plays Nate Getz on the NCIS: LA cast?

Actor Peter Cambor returns to the NCIS: LA cast for the March 13 episode of the show. This will be NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 11, and it is called All the Little things.

Over the years, Cambor appeared in 36 episodes of NCIS: LA, with the last one coming in 2017 (called Old Tricks). Cambor has appeared on some big shows since then as well, playing Nathan on Suits and Barry on Grace and Frankie.

In addition to several other shows that Cambor has appeared on for an episode or two, he was also featured in an NCIS two-parter called Legend back in 2009. That’s an exciting call-back for fans that have stuck with both shows.

More news from the world of NCIS

A new episode for NCIS airs on Monday night (March 14) with a really interesting guest star. The episode will delve into the past of Alden Parker, so it’s definitely worth tuning in to see.

And for anyone who missed the last episode of NCIS, the character of Kayla Vance returned in a big way. She is now working for the same organization as her father, meaning we could see a lot more of her during future episodes.

Is this a friendship blooming before our eyes? Watch out, Rountree. 💐 Tune in TONIGHT at 9/8c for an all-new, action-packed episode of #NCISLA. pic.twitter.com/MZityF7Elv — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) March 13, 2022

Before the end of March, a huge crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will take place. That big episode is scheduled for Monday, March 28, with several characters traveling from the lower 48 states out to Hawaii to try to help save the day.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.