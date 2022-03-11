NCIS: Los Angeles cast features two big returns in next new episode

Kensi and Deeks are working on an important case on NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 11. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is going to feature two characters we haven’t seen much of lately in the next new episode of the show.

Fans who have seen the latest episode promo (shared below), might have noticed how short it was, and how few details were actually released. That seems to be a calculated move by CBS and the show’s producers.

The new installment for NCIS: LA debuts on Sunday, March 13, and it is called All the Little Things. The episode was supposed to air earlier this season, but the entire schedule got pushed back a bit for the NCIS spin-off.

The good news is that there are a number of really interesting episodes coming down the pipeline. It is going to be a parade of guest stars and returning NCIS: LA cast members that end up serving as a huge treat for fans who have stuck with the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 13, Episode 11

Actor Peter Cambor returns to the NCIS: LA cast as Operational Psychologist Nate Getz for the March 13 episode. We haven’t seen the character on the show in quite some time, but there were a number of seasons where Nate was a main character.

Joining in the fun on Sunday night is Bar Paly in her return as Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck. It definitely indicates that there is going to be some drama and that Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) is going to have his hands full again.

Additional members of the NCIS: LA cast guest-starring in All the Little Things are Jeff Kober as Harris Keane, Oleysa Rulin as Zasha Gagarin, and Jolene Kay as NCIS Special Agent Afloat Denise Morgan.

You can check out Nate in the older scene from NCIS: LA shared below.

NCIS: Los Angeles Nate Profiling

NCIS: LA TV promo for All the Little Things

Below is the short TV promo that CBS is currently running for the new episode of NCIS: LA. It doesn’t give away a lot of plot details, but it does show Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) suggesting the team could be causing some new problems overseas. And then there is that action sequence with a hooded figure.

NCIS: Los Angeles 13x11 Promo "All the Little Things" (HD) Season 13 Episode 11 Promo

NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 11 synopsis

“When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children,” reads the full synopsis that CBS has released for All the Little Things.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.