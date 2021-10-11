Who plays Zasha Gagarin on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast? High School Musical star Olesya Rulin guest stars again

Olesya Yurivna Rulin has been playing Zasha Gagarin on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has had a lot of famous faces pop up over the years.

That list of NCIS: LA guest stars includes Shane McMahon from WWF as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans, actress Parminder Nagra as Ella, Claire Forlani as Lauren Hunter, and Catherine Bell as Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie

And those guest stars don’t even count Gerald McRaney now playing Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride or Bar Paly as Anastasia “Anna” Kolcheck.

On the Season 13 premiere of NCIS: LA, we are going to see a familiar guest star who was featured last season. Actress Olesya Rulin is going to be back as Zasha Gagarin – who we saw when Anna and the NCIS: LA team had been trying to chase down the Noble Maidens.

We also saw Zasha when the team paid her for information about the people on the Russian plane that had landed in the United States during an earlier episode. And then we saw her poison Kapitan Alexi Goncharov (the pilot) during the episode called Russia, Russia, Russia (photo above).

Who plays Zasha Gagarin on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Olesya Rulin is still best known as Kelsi Nielsen from the trilogy of High School Musical films that were created by The Disney Channel. The first HSM movie debuted in 2006 and the most famous names from that HSM cast include Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez, and Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

But the group of young actors and actresses from High School Musical had a lot of other characters, with one being piano player Kelsi Nielsen, who always seemed to have words of wisdom for the group and often seemed like the glue that held them all together.

Below is a scene from High School Musical featuring Rulin at the piano, with Efron and Hudgens sharing the screen.

More acting credits for actress Olesya Rulin

With her return to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for the episode called Subject 17, this will be the fourth time that viewers have seen Olesya Rulin play Zasha Gagarin.

As for Rulin’s other acting credits, they include playing Calista Secor in Powers and Abby in Greek. She has also appeared in an episode of The Mentalist, NCIS (Kim Troutman in Page Not Found), The Night Shift, and SEAL Team (Jenna Robertson in Things Not Seen).

More NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 cast news

We will get to see Olesya Rulin returning for Season 13, Episode 1 of NCIS: LA, but that isn’t the only thing that fans of the show will be talking about.

The characters Nell Jones and Eric Beale have left NCIS. They won’t appear on the show any longer and it is going to shift the entire look and feel of the cast for Season 13 and beyond. It will give the writers a chance to try some new things, but NCIS: Los Angeles fans will surely notice the absences.

For the new episode called Subject 17, the NCIS: LA cast will also feature the return of Linda Hunt as Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange, Preston Edwards guest-starring as a young boy, and Elizabeth Bogush reprising her role of Joelle Taylor during another dramatic night.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.