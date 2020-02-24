NCIS: Los Angeles recap for new episode features Bar Paly as Anna

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

This NCIS: Los Angeles recap comes from the February 23 episode of the show. Called “The Circle,” this served as Season 11, Episode 15 for the program.

The episode was definitely an exciting one, especially with all the twists and turns that it presented. By the end of the hour, the number of allies for the team had increased quite a bit.

CBS made a big deal about Bar Paly returning as Anna Kolcheck for the first time in a while. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) had been searching for her in Season 11 but hadn’t yet figured out what she was up to after her last escape.

While Callen was playing pool at the Deeks/Kensi bar after hours, Anna suddenly appeared. They exchanged pleasantries before she let him know that he might be in danger.

Anna Kolcheck warns Callen about Darius ‘Reznikov’ Comescu

It turned out that Anna was tracking Darius Reznikov, who was now going by Comescu. For readers who don’t remember him, he popped up at the end of Season 10 and is the adopted son of Nikita Alexander Reznikov.

Anna found out that Darius had murdered some people and that he was now in Los Angeles. Was Darius there to target Callen? Or possibly his nephew Jake?

Thanks to the help of Anna, the team captured Darius, but there was something about the arrest that suggested a mystery. It was later revealed that Darius was searching for Mina Raducan (played by Melanie Neilan).

Mina was kidnapped in Romania from a Comescu territory. While he was reluctant to reveal a lot of information, it was very clear that Darius cared for Mina. Enter Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt).

Hetty set up a mission where Callen and Darius would work together to rescue Mina. It was a successful mission and the two were reunited. Callen had a chance to kill Darius, possibly avenging deaths within his family, but he decided to not pull that trigger.

Later, Hetty admitted to Callen that the purpose of having Callen work with Darius was to end the circle of revenge and violence between the Callen and Comescu families. She may have just ended that blood feud after years of violence.

NCIS Season 11 foreshadowing?

Darius defected and agreed to share what he knows about Russian intelligence. Now, Darius can be used as an asset within the United States.

Sam (LL Cool J) is also trying to find a new agent to join the team. This would allow him to train the new person, but it is still a mystery as to who might be joining the NCIS: Los Angeles team.

In the final moments of the episode, it was also revealed that Anna is now hiding out at Callen’s place, which is still a secret from the rest of his team.

There seems to be a relationship blossoming there again and it would be fun if Bar Paly appeared in more episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.