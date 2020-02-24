Who is Jake on NCIS: Los Angeles? A hidden character within the cast

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Jake Reynolds is a newer addition to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, but he isn’t a huge character when it comes to making appearances on the show.

Jake’s relatives are more of a central theme to the storylines of the show, with G. Callen being his uncle.

His mom is Alexandra Reynolds, who is is the paternal half-sister of Grisha Callen (being the daughter of Nikita Reznikov and Katerina Pulonin (Later Mary Reynolds)).

Alexandra has been portrayed by actress India De Beaufort on the show over the years, appearing in about three episodes since the character first showed up.

Jake has a familiar uncle

In summation, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) is Jake’s uncle (maternal half-uncle) and Callen has been tasked with looking out for him.

The reason that Jake Reynolds has come up again is that the character had an underlying story arc in the February 23 episode of the show.

After Callen and the NCIS team captured Reznikov, they feared that Jake might become a target of some very bad people. Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) went to his school to watch over him while the case progressed.

Jake Reynolds could become more important later

Though Jake has been mentioned a number of times on the show itself, he hasn’t appeared on screen in a while. This could allow the writers and producers to make him more important to storylines down the road.

By keeping his identity more of a secret as Season 11, Episode 15 played out, it could also give the show a chance to introduce a new actor into that part.

Makai Dudeck has appeared as Jake in three different episodes, with his last on-screen credit taking place during the episode called “Searching” from 2019. That was Season 10, Episode 19 for those viewers keeping score at home.

At the same time that Jake remains a character in the shadows, he also remains a weak point for Callen, as the safety of Jake could be used against him at any time. That is a tough road for the character to take.

NCIS: L.A. continues with Season 11

There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered during the rest of Season 11. One of them may have been answered Sunday night when Callen had to trust Darius Reznikov.

Another question surrounds Operations Manager Hetty Lange and whether or not she will continue to be the boss of the team. Is it time for her to retire? Will G. Callen take over the job? Stay tuned folks!

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.