Who plays Reznikov on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Gene Farber guest stars

Darius “Reznikov” Comescu on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast first appeared at the end of Season 10. It was a surprise revelation, though, and he is basically the adopted son of Nikita Alexander Reznikov.

Taking one step back, OSS Agent George Callen killed five members of the Comescu family, leading to the Comescus seeking revenge against anyone named Callen. They started with George, killing him and forcing his family to flee.

Clara Callen was the daughter of George Callen and the mother of Amy and G. Callen. Clara took her kids to the United States before heading back to Romania on her own.

Amy died and G. (Chris O’Donnell) was recruited by Hetty Lange.

Years later, Darius and Callen tracked Nikita to the same place, which ended up being a diabolical scheme orchestrated by Pavel Volkoff at the end of Season 10.

During the episode called “No More Secrets” in Season 10, Volkoff and Nikita were both killed, but Callen and Darius survived to see another day.

Now, everything has come full circle with the February 23 episode of the show.

In addition to Callen and the new Reznikov appearing on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 15, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) also showed up. For anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, make sure to watch the episode called “The Circle.”

It was exciting to see Callen and Anna working to try to track down Reznikov, who was now going by Comescu in the new episode. There was a lot of underlying drama and intrigue about what might happen next.

Midway through the episode, Callen even got into a foot chase with Darius, with the team capturing him. But that wasn’t the end of this mystery.

Who plays Reznikov on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

The new Reznikov on NCIS: L.A. is played by actor Gene Farber. He plays the part very well and he definitely chewed up the scenery during his Season 10 appearance.

In the past, Farber has made some Marvel appearances, playing Karpov in Captain America: Civil War and a soviet radioman in X-Men: First Class.

Farber appeared in 16 episodes of General Hospital as Dr. Richard Klein, on 24 as Oleg Bazhaev, and in a variety of other shows for one episode each.

Those guest appearances included episodes of Law & Order, Numb3rs, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Lie to Me, Person of Interest, and S.W.A.T.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11

There are a lot of questions about what might happen during NCIS: L.A. Season 11, with the biggest one being whether or not CBS is going to renew the program for Season 12.

We don’t have that information yet — nor do we know who will be on the cast next year. It means we all have to tune in for the rest of the season to find out where things go next.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.