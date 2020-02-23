NCIS: Los Angeles cast sees return of Anna Kolcheck for important episode tonight

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will feature Anna Kolcheck in a new episode set to air on CBS tonight.

Season 11, Episode 15 of NCIS: Los Angeles is called The Circle and fans will get to see actress Bar Paly back in her familiar role.

Could there be a chance that the relationship between Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Anna takes a step forward? Or is it going to underscore why the two operatives can never get on the same page?

CBS has advertised that Anna pops up to warn Callen that he is in danger. That’s familiar territory for Callen, as this is the guy who has been nearly murdered quite a few times.

It’s time for some more undercover work, with the previews hinting that Anna and Callen will be working together to take down the bad guys again.

This has all the makings of a very entertaining episode and one that fans should certainly make sure to watch on Sunday night.

Take a look at the clip below to experience some of the excitement that is coming up.

A missing former flame with unsettling intel walks into a bar… Find out what goes down on tomorrow's all-new #NCISLA, on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/X1dG4mIEf1 pic.twitter.com/TgUjvXAFoA — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) February 22, 2020

More NCIS: Los Angeles guest stars

Additional guest stars on NCIS: Los Angeles for the new episode include Gene Farber as Darius “Reznikov” Comescu, Erik Passoja as Otto Schmidt, Melanie Neilan as Mina Raducan, Laura Miranda as Alma, and Royce Binion as Eddie.

LL Cool J (Sam), Daniela Ruah (Kensi), Eric Christian Olsen (Deeks), Barrett Foa (Eric), and Renee Felice Smith (Nell) are also going to appear as part of the cast.

A very nice surprise for fans of the NCIS spin-off is that Linda Hunt will appear as Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange. While viewers love seeing her on the show, she doesn’t appear in as many episodes as she did during past seasons.

Below is also a quick scene from a Season 10 episode that also featured Anna Kolcheck.

NCIS: Los Angeles recap

Several guest stars re-joined NCIS: L.A. on the last episode of the show.

Moon Bloodgood returned as Katherine Casillas, sharing a lot of scenes with Sam, and showing another side to the character. At the end of the episode, it appeared that Katherine and Sam were ready to go on a date.

NCIS Special Agent Nicole DeChamps also returned to the show. DeChamps is played by actress Marsha Thomason and she brings a fun atmosphere to the team every time she helps with a case. If something happened to one of the primary players, she might be someone the writers and producers should consider bringing on more often.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.