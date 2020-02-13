NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers reveal Marsha Thomason returns to show

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Some NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about the next new episode reveal that Marsha Thomason is coming back to the show. This should help make it a very entertaining return to the CBS Sunday night schedule.

It’s great news that NCIS: L.A. is finally returning from another winter hiatus, as a new episode hasn’t aired since the beginning of January. CBS even took the show off the schedule for a few weeks with no rebroadcasts.

On Sunday, February 16, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 14 will air on CBS. It takes back the 9/8c time slot on Sunday nights and will begin serving as the lead-in to NCIS: New Orleans every week.

Marsha Thomason returns to NCIS: Los Angeles cast

Since 2017, Thomason has been popping up in episodes of the show. Her first appearance as Secret Service Special Agent Nicole DeChamps came in Season 8 when the NCIS team was dealing with con artists.

The character of DeChamps returned in five more episodes after that one, with the most recent one called Into the Breach that aired in Season 10.

During that episode, the team was looking into the murder of a journalist writing an exposé on a mishandled classified military operation.

Now, she is back for the February 16 episode, which is called Commitment Issues. DeChamps appears as a full-fledged NCIS agent now, rather than how she first appeared as a Secret Service agent.

Get fired up, #NCISLA fam! We're back with a red-hot new episode this Sunday after #GodFriendedMe. 🔥 Come through. pic.twitter.com/nc6C34OMtG — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) February 12, 2020

More details about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 14

CBS released an episode synopsis about the February 16 installment, as well. It reads as follows:

“The NCIS team investigates the murder of a Naval warfare engineer at a spoken poetry event. Also, Callen asks Nell to assist him in a worldwide search for Anna’s whereabouts.”

The Anna that it references is Anastasia Kolcheck, who has also been reappearing in episodes since 2015. The actress who plays her — Bar Paly — doesn’t show up in the credits for this new episode, so it seems like they aren’t going to find her. Yet.

The episode is also going to guest star Moon Bloodgood as Katherine Casillas, Phillip Garcia as Miguel Vela, Dawn Noel as LAPD Officer Jessica Cole, Angela Trimbur as Janice Eckhart, Rima Rajan as Daisy Patel, and Mary-Pat Green as Carla.

Make sure to remember to tune in on Sunday, February 16, as NCIS: Los Angeles returns for the first new episode to air on CBS since January 12. That was when Pamela Reed returned as Mama Deeks.

It will immediately be followed by the winter premiere of NCIS: New Orleans.

Later this spring, a former NCIS cast member will join the show. She is one of many guest stars that will appear in the back end of Season 11 for NCIS: L.A.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.