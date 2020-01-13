NCIS: Los Angeles recap — Pamela Reed returns as mom Roberta Deeks

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

This NCIS: Los Angeles recap comes from Season 11, Episode 13, which aired on January 12 and it jumped right into things.

In a cold opening, a yoga session was interrupted as a man fell through the skylight. He was being chased by Sam (LL Cool J) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah), who were helping track down a list of undercover FBI identities.

Sam and Kensi put a stop to the attempt, recovering a stolen phone with all of the information on it and they returned it to FBI Agent Audrey Rush (played by Kate Orsini).

The episode then shifted to Roberta Deeks (played by Pamela Reed) visiting Marty Deeks. His mother was there to reveal that she was going to put herself out more, leading to some lighter moments. She would later join Marty and Kensi for some wine to close out the night.

Another guest star was quickly revealed, when Katherine Casillas (Moon Bloodgood) showed up in a scene as Sam came by to visit. It definitely hinted at the possibility of a relationship eventually blossoming in that area. He claimed to only be there following up on a hunch, but he took the time to flirt with her. They saw each other again later as well.

Read More NCIS wishes fans a Happy Thanksgiving as viewers send messages to cast in return

Later, Kensi and Sam were called to the morgue, as the tox report of a bad guy they killed at the yoga studio was high on an opioid. It turned out that he wasn’t the only one that the medical examiner had seen recently, leading to an investigation of black market opioid sales that were helping fund terrorist activities. They would solve the case.

NCIS cast character development

With Kensi and Sam teamed up, it also meant that Callen and Deeks would be working together, leading to some more amusing moments as they chased down their own leads. That included Deeks asking questions about Callen’s ex, Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paley), but getting a bit stonewalled during the chat.

Nell (Renée Felice Smith) and Eric (Barrett Foa) had a big chat too, where Eric noted that uncertainty in the relationship was suffocating to him. Nell admitted that the new dynamic, with her sister living at her place instead of Eric, was definitely difficult, but that they had to push through it.

This was an interesting episode to see some new dynamics within the team, but it also seemed like a filler week as the show builds toward something else. It was good to see Pamela Reed return as Roberta Deeks and there is some heavy foreshadowing that Moon Bloodgood has some future appearances coming.

In the final scene of the new episode, it appeared that Callen had tracked down video footage of Anna. Is a reunion coming up soon?

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.