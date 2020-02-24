Who plays Hetty on NCIS: L.A.? Linda Hunt returns!

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

For years, Hetty Lange has been the glue holding the NCIS: L.A. team together. The character has been a really important one for the show and losing her from the cast would be a sad day indeed.

Over the years, there have been a number of episodes where it seemed like CBS viewers had seen Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange for the last time. But each time, she fought back.

Recently, there have been even more NCIS rumors that Hetty Lange might be nearing the end of her tenure as the head of the L.A. team. But is she going to still find a way to stick around?

There are a lot of questions about who might take her place as the head of this group, with the assumption that it could eventually be G. Callen.

Meanwhile, there have also been questions about how much longer actress Linda Hunt wants to do the show. Health issues kept her from being more active during the first half of Season 11.

Read More NCIS: LA cast hands out awards in funny superlatives video

There are a lot of mysteries about the future of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS that have to be unraveled during the back end of Season 11 — which might be why so many guest stars have been popping up.

Who plays Hetty on NCIS: L.A.?

During the February 23 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, actress Linda Hunt returned in her starring role of Hetty Lange. It was a tense episode that also featured Bar Paly returning as Anna Kolcheck.

Hunt has been around since the very beginning of Season 1 and this has now become one of her most recognizable roles in the business.

A lot of movie fans still remember her as Miss Schlowski (the principal) in Kindergarten Cop. She did a great job sharing screen-time with Arnold Schwarzenegger and held her own against him.

Over the years, Hunt has also been seen as Judge Zoey Hiller on The Practice, during a three-episode arc on Without a Trace as Dr. Clare Bryson, and as Shadout Mapes in Dune.

Now, Hunt has already received credit for 254 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles and the list is still growing. She hasn’t appeared in every episode but still shows up on the credits.

🕕🕗🕘And it will not stop until action is taken… #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/cYmUILGdqj — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) February 24, 2020

Hetty Lange’s last episode of NCIS: Los Angeles coming?

The sad day may be coming when we see Hetty Lange’s last episode of NCIS: L.A., but until that time, we need to make sure to enjoy every moment that Linda Hunt is on screen.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.