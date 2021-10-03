NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere sneak peeks released, includes details on where Hetty was, Joelle’s return

Hetty Lange is back for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere debuts on Sunday, October 10, but in advance, CBS has released several sneak peeks to give viewers a look at what’s to come.

The first episode of the season is called Subject 17 and it hints at a callback to what Callen was looking for on last season’s finale.

There are also some other plot points that have to be addressed from the season finale, including several huge NCIS: LA cast exits.

The good news is that recent NCIS: LA spoilers reveal Hetty Lange is back on a more permanent basis during the Fall 2021 episodes.

NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere sneak peeks

The first NCIS: LA Season 13 sneak peek features the return of CIA Agent Joelle Taylor (Elizabeth Bogush).

It shows her in the field with Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL COOL J), and, of course, some more trouble stemming from what she did in Season 12.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Hetty Lange and Admiral Kilbride featured on NCIS: LA cast

On the second NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere sneak peek, we get to see Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) and Retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) sharing the screen.

The scene is intended to provide a bit of humor to the episode, give some further backstory on where Hetty has been recently, and show how Kilbride isn’t so keen on the way that Hetty does her job, even if she does get results.

NCIS: LA cast gets a new case

Below is the third sneak peek that has been released from NCIS: LA Season 13, Episode 1 (called Subject 17). It provides much more detail about what the team is dealing with during the first Fall 2021 episode.

In this particular clip, we see Special Agent Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) getting the news that a case has come in, while Special Agent Devin Rountree (Caleb Castille), Sam, and Callen wait to learn more about it.

As a reminder, the NCIS Season 13 premiere arrives on Sunday, October 10 at 9/8c on CBS. New episodes will air each Sunday night in that time slot, following Season 2 episodes of The Equalizer.

There is still time to go back and re-watch the final few episodes of Season 12, as they will have a big impact on what is going to happen in the first few new episodes, especially when it comes to Joelle’s involvement with the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.