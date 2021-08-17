NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers reveal details for Hetty’s return in Season 13

Hetty Lange is returning as a full-time character for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers have revealed some key plot details about how Hetty Lange is going to be re-introduced to the show. As expected, there is going to be some drama that relates to what she was up to in the field for most of Season 12.

For much of last season, Hetty was missing in action, only making contact with her NCIS team every now and then. Hetty’s absence was due to safety precautions put in place for actress Linda Hunt, but now it’s time to find out why the character herself was gone.

During the Season 12 NCIS: LA finale, we did see Hetty return for a key scene. Viewers would later find out that she was only on hand to say goodbye to Nell Jones. Actress Renee Felice Smith is no longer part of the NCIS: LA cast, meaning we may have seen the last of Nell on the show.

Luckily, viewers are going to see Hetty returning to the office, where she is likely going to resume the role that she has had with NCIS for quite a few years. There is a wrinkle in the new situation, though, and it is definitely going to involve the character who was just promoted to a full-time part of the cast.

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers about Season 13

It sounds like we are going to get an interesting backstory about what Hetty was working on in Season 12 and that, of course, the rest of the team is going to become involved in that storyline now.

“She’ll try to resolve that on her own, but in the end, it will suck in the entire team—much to Kilbride’s [disapproval],” executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider as he explained that the situation she was involved in last season goes south.

In regard to Hetty working with Admiral Kilbride, Gemmill stated that “Kilbride outranks Hetty, but he does respect her, even if he disagrees with her methodology and [sometimes] questions the cost of her successes.”

More spoilers about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

Once Hetty is settled in and the writers have explained in more detail how Kilbride will play into the new season, an intriguing storyline is going to be presented to NCIS: LA fans.

“A couple of old friends…who may not be as friendly as we remember them,” is who will be involved in the next conflict. That leaves a lot of options open for what could take place here, especially if the intent is to start wrapping up some unresolved stories within the world of NCIS: Los Angeles.

We still have a bit of a wait until the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 premiere arrives. It will take place on the night of Sunday, October 10, so it’s going to debut a few weeks after NCIS Season 19 and the new spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii.

NCIS: LA is again going to air in the 9/8c timeslot on Sunday nights, where it will follow Season 2 of The Equalizer.

Sunny skies ahead, #NCISLA fam. ☀️ We're back for another season of cases, chases, and familiar faces, premiering Sunday, October 10. Get pumped. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IYQGbvnzks — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) July 12, 2021

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.