Hailey Bieber shows off her style while on vacation with Justin Bieber in Las Vegas

Hailey Beiber and Justin Beiber have enjoyed some time in Las Vegas with friends Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Hailey Bieber shared some stylish pictures as she enjoyed a getaway with her husband Justin Bieber and the couple’s friend, Kendall Jenner, along with some other pals.

The model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, 24, enjoyed some spontaneous photoshoots in what looked like her hotel room while vacationing in Sin City with her hubby and friends.

Hailey Bieber looks stunning in any kind of fashion

Hailey displayed her fun side as she posed in front of a large window. She had her legs and arms spread open as she pressed herself to the glass and had her head turned back towards the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She looked casual in some loose jean pants, a patchy, multi-colored shirt, and a cute green bucket hat as she smiled brightly. A huge golden conch shell statue really illuminated the photo as it towered next to the model.

In the next shot, Hailey gave off a more sultry vibe, showing off her model skills as she made even a basic outfit look stunning.

With a green mesh trucker hat resting backward on her head, her golden-brown hair cascading down her shoulders and chest, the beauty bared some skin in a white crop top that showed off her midsection.

She again completed the outfit with some jean pants that she showed off as she tilted her leg up slightly to get into the frame.

In the final photos, Hailey and Justin looked smitten with each other as they shared a kiss, with Hailey once again donning the green bucket hat and sparkly choker necklace.

For the final snap, Hailey posed wearing almost every piece of clothing and accessory she had shown in the other photos.

With the bucket hat on her head and the choker around her neck, Hailey coolly leaned against a white bureau with a massive television monitor in the background.

Although her arms were folded across her chest, the white crop top could be clearly seen as the multi-colored shirt she wore previously hung loosely open. The ripped jeans finished off her look along with some white sneakers.

Hailey Bieber often shows off her model body

In a post made in early June, Hailey shared some more shots of her rocking physique, wearing a metallic blue bikini in one picture and a shiny gold bikini in another.

Three days ago she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a body-hugging, black dress that left almost nothing to the imagination as the open back appeared to twist down the side of her leg in a stringy pattern.

Hailey can currently be seen in the July/August issue of V magazine for which she also graced the cover.