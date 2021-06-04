NCIS: Hawaii cast adds Tori Anderson and Kian Talan

Actress Tori Anderson has joined the NCIS: Hawaii cast. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/s_bukley

The NCIS: Hawaii cast has added two new names for its debut season.

Actress Tori Anderson and actor Kian Talan have been tapped to play characters on the new NCIS spin-off that will begin airing in the fall of 2021 on CBS.

Recently, it was also revealed that Noah Mills from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also joined the cast.

The show is really starting to take shape, with a lot of the key roles getting filled before filming begins.

Vanessa Lachey, who will play the agent in charge, is, so far, the most recognizable name from the group. Lachey’s character is named Jane Tennant and she is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

Tori Anderson and Kian Talan join NCIS: Hawaii

According to Deadline, “Anderson will play Kate Whistler, an ambitious agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder. She excels at her work and the politics involved in getting ahead. But despite appearances, Whistler runs deep. There’s more to her story, as certain members of the team will learn.”

“Talan is Alex, Tennant’s oldest child, a 16-year-old who is strong-willed and mature beyond his years. He still is struggling to cope with his parent’s divorce and all of the changes that come with it, but at his core, he’s a good kid who just might not always make good choices,” the report continued.

Who are Tori Anderson and Kian Talan from NCIS: Hawaii?

Tori Anderson is a veteran actress who has been seen as a recurring character on a number of television shows. She was recently seen as Blake Crawford on Blindspot, she played Ada Nicholson in the mini-series Caught, she was Evie Covington on No Tomorrow, and she also appeared as Queen Titania on The Other Kingdom.

Anderson has also starred in many television movies, including Spotlight on Christmas, You May Kiss the Bridesmaid, and Return to Christmas Creek. She even has several new ones that will debut soon, including A Chance for Christmas and A Bridesmaid in Love.

Kian Talan is less experienced, but that’s to be expected since he is so young. Talan was in the independent feature Cicada with Cobie Smulders and also appeared in Brainchild on Netflix.

On the fall 2021 TV schedule that CBS released, the first season of NCIS: Hawaii will air Monday nights at 10/9c. The new show will also get a really nice lead-in, as NCIS Season 19 will be airing in the 9/8c timeslot. That’s a huge shift for fans of NCIS, as it used to air Tuesday nights at 8/7c, but CBS wants to try something new in the fall.

The NCIS: Hawaii cast is going to continue adding names and soon episodes will be getting filmed in order to debut this fall. We don’t yet know when the season premiere of the show will take place, but it should be around the end of September or the beginning of October.

NCIS: Hawaii will air Mondays at 10/9c in the fall of 2021 on CBS.