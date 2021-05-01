NCIS: Hawaii cast details revealed, including lead actress Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey has been brought on as the lead for the NCIS: Hawaii cast on CBS. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The NCIS: Hawaii cast has its lead. Actress Vanessa Lachey was just revealed as the female lead on the show as it prepares to air on CBS in Fall 2021.

CBS Studios also confirmed that actors Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon are going to be series regulars on the new NCIS spin-off.

This is huge news for the franchise and the network, as this will be the first NCIS show to have a female in the role of Special Agent in Charge. On the other trio of NCIS shows currently on television, those roles are filled by Mark Harmon (NCIS), Scott Bakula (NCIS: NOLA), and Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J (NCIS: LA).

As for Lachey, she will play Jane Tennant, the first woman to be named the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. That gives a huge hint about where the new NCIS team is going to be stationed in Hawaii and it certainly opens the door for a lot of interesting stories.

NCIS: Hawaii cast details

According to Deadline, the character that Lachey plays is described as, “A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy.”

Jane Tennant is a mother who has to balance her career with being a parent, and it will be an interesting dynamic to see at NCIS: Pearl.

Actress Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy on the NCIS: Hawaii cast. Lucy is the junior member of Tennant’s team. She is described as, “Eager to be the first one to find that key piece of evidence, create a workaround in the bureaucracy, or tackle a suspect down a flight of stairs.”

Rounding out the early members of the NCIS: Hawaii cast is actor Jason Antoon as Ernie. He is going to be the NCIS Cyber Intelligence Specialist. Ernie is described as a “polyglot with a keen mind for technology, history, literature and all things Hawaiian.”

Lachey speaks about joining NCIS: Hawaii cast

Taking to her Instagram page, Vanessa Lachey spoke about becoming the lead of the NCIS: Hawaii cast. She seems very excited to have the opportunity to lead the new NCIS spin-off.

“Honored is an understatement! To join the NCIS franchise as the first female lead and to do it on the Beautiful Islands of Hawai’i… I still can’t believe it! Thank You CBS for believing in me! Now let’s get to work! #NCISHawaii,” Lachey captioned her Instagram post that is shared below.

CBS recently gave the official green light to NCIS: Hawaii, announcing that the show will premiere during the 2021-2022 television season. We don’t yet know which night the show will air on each week, but hopefully, it doesn’t get buried in the 10/9c time slot on Sunday nights.

A preview for the final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans was also just revealed by CBS. NCIS: NOLA was canceled by CBS and it will come to a conclusion before the end of May, so fans are going to want to tune in as the show counts down to its series finale.

NCIS: Hawaii will debut on CBS in fall 2021.