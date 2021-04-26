NCIS: New Orleans promo video for final four episodes released

The NCIS: New Orleans cast has just four episodes left in Season 7. Pic credit: CBS

The final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans start rolling out on Sunday night. Ahead of that, CBS has released a promo video that hints at what’s to come. That includes some big moments for the main characters.

The bad news here is that CBS decided to cancel NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons on the air. The show will finish out its episodes in May and won’t be returning for Season 8 in the fall.

We were left with a pretty big cliffhanger during the latest episode of the show, and the fallout from the bar explosion is going to be felt in the coming weeks. But that’s not the only thing the show is going to focus on.

In the new promo video, we also get to see Pride and Rita getting married. This likely means that they really do come to terms with the fact that Pride has a 17-year-old son out there. That son is also featured in the promo for the final episodes.

It’s particularly interesting that we will see Rita and Pride get married because Scott Bakula and Chelsea Field are married in real life. Those are the people who play them on the show.

NCIS: New Orleans final episodes

The next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans airs on Sunday, May 2. From there, we will get four consecutive weeks of new episodes to wrap up the show. The NCIS: NOLA series finale is set for Sunday, May 23, giving the show some time to really address all of the unresolved subplots. That includes the relationship drama that has surfaced recently.

The end of NCIS: New Orleans

It’s sad that NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end. It also isn’t one of those shows that will be picked up by a streaming service or another network in order to air new seasons, so fans shouldn’t expect a revival from this cast of characters.

We can all hold out hope that some of the people from this show will pop up on the new NCIS spin-off that debuts in the fall, but nothing like that has even been hinted at by the people at CBS yet.

NCIS: New Orleans schedule

The final four episodes of NCIS: New Orleans will air on May 2, May 9, May 16, and May 23. Each one is slated to take place at 10/9c on CBS, following new episodes of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles each Sunday evening.

It’s going to be an exciting month of new content for the show and viewers have a few days to catch up on earlier NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 episodes before the countdown to the series finale really begins.

NCIS: New Orleans airs at 10/9c on CBS.