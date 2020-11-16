Who is Scott Bakula married to? The answer may surprise NCIS fans

Scott Bakula is married, but some NCIS: New Orleans fans might be really surprised by the name of his wife.

After the new episode that aired on Sunday night (called Something in the Air, Part 2) it might become even more noteworthy.

For anyone who has already tuned in for NCIS: NOLA Season 7, Episode 2, you saw that Rita Devereaux returned to the show.

As for the reason that mentioning Rita Devereaux is really important, we are about to get to that.

Who is Scott Bakula married to?

Outside of the show, Bakula is married to actress Chelsea Field. She is the actress who plays Devereaux on the show, which is why some fans have been noticing that the tandem has a lot of onscreen chemistry.

It’s really interesting that the husband-and-wife has been able to work on the show together for so many years now, but they are going to see a lot of each other in the coming weeks and months.

As we reported recently, Field has been promoted to a full-time cast member of the show. This means she is going to be sharing a lot of scenes with Bakula in future episodes, possibly grounding the character a bit more.

Bakula and Field got married in 1999, showing how long the couple has been together. It’s amazing that they have reached 21 years of marriage, as that isn’t something that is often seen in Hollywood.

In addition to the many episodes of NCIS: New Orleans that Field has appeared in, she also showed up as Teela in the Masters of the Universe film, a supporting character on an episode of the flagship NCIS (2006), and as Virginia Slim in Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991).

Before coming to NCIS: NOLA, Bakula was best-known for his time on Quantum Leap. He was also on Star Trek: Enterprise, NCIS, and Desperate Housewives for a spell. Now, though, everyone knows him as Dwayne Pride from NCIS: New Orleans.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.