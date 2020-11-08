Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

NCIS: New Orleans cast member promoted to full-time character


By
Chelsea Field NCIS
Chelsea Field will be seeing a lot more of Scott Bakula on NCIS: NOLA. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: New Orleans cast for Season 7 has already begun filming new episodes and the season premiere is ready for Sunday night on CBS.

The return of the show will also feature a part-time character getting bumped up to full-time treatment. Fans of the show are going to see a lot more of actress Chelsea Field and her character, District Attorney Rita Devereaux.

For viewers who might not quite be able to place the name, she has played the girlfriend of Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) since Season 3. The relationship has mostly been long-distance, but that is about to change.

What some fans of the show may not already realize, is that Chelsea Field and Scott Bakula are married in real life. Now they will be spending a lot more time together at work. And that’s exactly what was hinted at when the announcement hit social media.

It looks like Rita Devereaux will be spending more time with Pride and the team. Chelsea Field (wife of Scott) will be a series regular for Season 7 of #NCISNOLA!” read the note show.

NCIS: New Orleans returns with Season 7

The first episode of NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 airs on Sunday, November 8. As we have noted, the season premiere is going to start a little later for some viewers due to NFL coverage on CBS.

The network has stated that the schedule has been pushed back roughly 30 minutes for November 8, with the first episode of NCIS: NOLA expected to air at about 9:30/8:30c. For viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the episode will air in its normal timeslot of 9/8c.

According to CBS, by the time the November 15 episode airs, everything should be back to normal within the schedule. That means NCIS: Los Angeles at 8/7c followed by NCIS: NOLA each Sunday night. Repeats of old NCIS episodes are planned for 10/9c.

NCIS: New Orleans premiere synopsis

A lot is going to happen during the season premiere, leading to a long synopsis that has been released by CBS. It reads as follows:

“As New Orleans grapples with the effects of COVID-19, Pride sends Tammy and Carter to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some crew members are infected with the deadly disease. Also, Wade is overwhelmed by the high volume in the morgue due to COVID-19, on the seventh season premiere of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

The episode is called Something in the Air, Part I and it will be concluded the following week. With that in mind, viewers should probably be ready for the premiere to end with a bit of a cliffhanger.

Below is a sneak peek from CBS for anyone that wants to see what’s coming for Pride.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.

Ryan DeVault
Ryan DeVault
Ryan is a movie reviewer and entertainment enthusiast who has been writing about sports, film, television, breaking news, and celebrities for nearly 15 years. He... read more
Ryan DeVault
Latest posts by Ryan DeVault (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments