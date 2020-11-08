NCIS: New Orleans cast member promoted to full-time character

The NCIS: New Orleans cast for Season 7 has already begun filming new episodes and the season premiere is ready for Sunday night on CBS.

The return of the show will also feature a part-time character getting bumped up to full-time treatment. Fans of the show are going to see a lot more of actress Chelsea Field and her character, District Attorney Rita Devereaux.

For viewers who might not quite be able to place the name, she has played the girlfriend of Special Agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) since Season 3. The relationship has mostly been long-distance, but that is about to change.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

What some fans of the show may not already realize, is that Chelsea Field and Scott Bakula are married in real life. Now they will be spending a lot more time together at work. And that’s exactly what was hinted at when the announcement hit social media.

“It looks like Rita Devereaux will be spending more time with Pride and the team. Chelsea Field (wife of Scott) will be a series regular for Season 7 of #NCISNOLA!” read the note show.

NCIS: New Orleans returns with Season 7

The first episode of NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 airs on Sunday, November 8. As we have noted, the season premiere is going to start a little later for some viewers due to NFL coverage on CBS.

The network has stated that the schedule has been pushed back roughly 30 minutes for November 8, with the first episode of NCIS: NOLA expected to air at about 9:30/8:30c. For viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the episode will air in its normal timeslot of 9/8c.

According to CBS, by the time the November 15 episode airs, everything should be back to normal within the schedule. That means NCIS: Los Angeles at 8/7c followed by NCIS: NOLA each Sunday night. Repeats of old NCIS episodes are planned for 10/9c.

.@NCISNewOrleans star @ScottBakula and wife and co-star #ChelseaField, dish on the upcoming new season. We also put their relationship to the test with a fun game "Couple's Confession Session!" pic.twitter.com/9GcGSeAktj — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 6, 2020

NCIS: New Orleans premiere synopsis

A lot is going to happen during the season premiere, leading to a long synopsis that has been released by CBS. It reads as follows:

“As New Orleans grapples with the effects of COVID-19, Pride sends Tammy and Carter to investigate a suspicious death aboard a humanitarian ship offshore, where they learn that some crew members are infected with the deadly disease. Also, Wade is overwhelmed by the high volume in the morgue due to COVID-19, on the seventh season premiere of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

The episode is called Something in the Air, Part I and it will be concluded the following week. With that in mind, viewers should probably be ready for the premiere to end with a bit of a cliffhanger.

Below is a sneak peek from CBS for anyone that wants to see what’s coming for Pride.

Even when Pride isn't looking for danger, it finds him. #NCISNOLA returns tomorrow at 9:30PM ET/9:00PM PT. pic.twitter.com/DlXA14Vglm — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) November 7, 2020

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.