Rita Devereaux returns to NCIS: New Orleans for Season 7, Episode 2


Pride And Rita NCIS NOLA
Pride and Rita get reunited on Season 7 of NCIS: New Orleans. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: New Orleans cast will see the return of District Attorney Rita Devereaux on the second episode of the new season.

We are already off and running with NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, as the tandem of NCIS spin-offs debuted last Sunday.

It was a bit frustrating for a lot of East Coast viewers that the shows got pushed back in the schedule due to sports, but the season premieres eventually did air on CBS.

Now, it’s time for a reunion on the show, and Pride (Scott Bakula) is going to be really excited about it. Yes, we also think that Bakula himself is excited, especially with his off-screen link to the actress who plays Rita.

Rita Deveraux on NCIS: New Orleans

The synopsis for Season 7, Episode 2 has been released by CBS for NCIS: New Orleans. It reads as follows:

“As Tammy and Carter continue to investigate the suspicious death aboard a COVID-infected humanitarian ship offshore, Pride and the team discover that the PPE they were sent to distribute may hold the key to finding the killer.

Also, Rita returns to New Orleans to surprise Pride, Wade helps a grieving woman who can’t find her brother who died from COVID-19, and Patton and his goddaughter get into a heated argument, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

That’s a lot to unpack. In summary, the season premiere — Something in the Air, Part 1 — was left on a bit of a cliffhanger. Those storylines will get wrapped up in Something in the Air, Part 2, which airs on Sunday, November 15.

But let’s weed through everything to the part about Rita. She will be returning to New Orleans to surprise Pride, but she also has some additional news to share with him – Rita is going to be sticking around.

The actress who plays Rita is named Chelsea Field, and she has been promoted to a full-time position as an NCIS: New Orleans cast member for Season 7.

We joked about Scott Bakula being happy about that, and the reason is that this is his real-life wife. The chemistry shown on the screen won’t be forced with this couple.

We won’t spoil what’s coming up on the show, but it means that NCIS: NOLA viewers will see a lot more of Rita and Pride together than all of their past seasons combined.

More news from the world of NCIS

As a reminder, the NCIS Season 18 premiere comes up on Tuesday, November 17, and Victoria Platt is serving as a guest star.

And speaking of guest stars, NCIS: Los Angeles will feature a familiar face from Cold Cast during its next new episode.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.

Ryan is a movie reviewer and entertainment enthusiast who has been writing about sports, film, television, breaking news, and celebrities for nearly 15 years. He... read more
