NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The NCIS franchise still proves to be the most resilient on television.

Not only is NCIS OG heading back for its 18th season and NCIS: Los Angeles delivering its 12th season, but NCIS: New Orleans is bringing fans on CBS its seventh season.

If you add in the 10 seasons of Jag, which was the precursor to NCIS, that means that the entire franchise as a whole will have 47 seasons for fans who love the weekly procedural episodes.

When it comes to NCIS: New Orleans, it still plugs away despite losing one of its top and most beloved stars and will be back for Season 7 hopefully later in 2020.

Here is everything we know so far about NCIS: New Orleans Season 7.

This article provides everything that is known about NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 7 of NCIS: New Orleans?

NCIS: New Orleans received a renewal at the same time as 17 other CBS series in May 2020.

All three NCIS shows were picked up for another season, and the renewal of 18 total shows proved CBS’s faith that they will be able to keep their television slate going despite the coronavirus pandemic being at its worse at that time.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, bragged. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation.”

Release date latest: When does NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 come out?

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 kicked off in September 2019 and aired its finale on April 19, 2020. This ended the season at 20 episodes, short of the 24 it usually runs for.

While there is no official premiere date yet for Season 7, CBS has an aggressive plan to get all its shows back on TV this fall, despite the coronavirus pandemic slowing things down and halting all production over the summer.

According to TV Guide, the rumors are that all shows will start production in September and there is a tentative premiere date for the 2020-21 season planned for November.

The official start date, as of now, for NCIS: New Orleans is Sept. 21, which is a few weeks after NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles starts filming right after Labor Day.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 cast updates

Scott Bakula signed a new contract to return as Dwayne Pride for NCIS: New Orleans, so the heart and soul of the series will not be going anywhere.

Also returning are Rob Kerkovich as Sebastian Lund, Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio, and Necar Zadegan as Hannah Khoury.

CCH Pounder will be back as Loretta Wade, and she will have a big role at least in the Season 7 premiere, which deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daryl Mitchell is back as Patton Plame and Charles Michael Davis is back as the new team member Quentin Carter.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 spoilers

The big news with NCIS: New Orleans is that it plans to tackle COVID-19 head-on in the Season 7 premiere.

This is important since the show takes place in New Orleans and that has been a hotbed for COVID cases and deaths.

“We are a part of it and we are living in it. And that is when I got the call from [executive producers] Jan Nash and Chris Silber (who wrote the season opener), saying, ‘This will be about COVID.’,” said CCH Pounder about how she learned the series would tackle the pandemic.

NCIS: New Orleans will join shows like The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, and New Amsterdam when it comes to adding the real-world pandemic to their storyline worlds.

For NCIS: New Orleans, the story will be set in the early days of the pandemic with Pounder’s Loretta impacted personally when someone she knows ends up in the morgue.

“It reflects on the first part of the [pandemic] situation with masks and people saying, ‘No, I’m fine! I don’t need to wear a mask’,” Pounder explained. “All of those things you hear in the community. So it’s quite a shock to her that she wasn’t listened to, or that it wasn’t that important to this person. Pounder went on to say this would deal with how New Orleans reacted to the pandemic in all the wrong ways until the mayor “put her foot down.”

As for the broken marriage between Pride and his ex, there won’t be a reconciliation for them, as executive producer Christopher Silber said it is over with.

“I don’t want to throw cold water on anything,” Silber said. “This was less about romance but finding a new normal in their relationship.”

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 will premiere.