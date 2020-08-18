NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

NCIS: Los Angeles started as a spin-off of the popular NCIS and went on to become a massively successful show in its own right.

This was thanks mostly to a great cast and the fact that it was very different in tone from the original, giving fans something fresh and new to watch.

However, the 11th season of NCIS: Los Angeles ended abruptly when the coronavirus pandemic shut down television production. What usually would be a cliffhanger finale ended up as a cliffhanger, but not what the producers had planned.

The good news is that NCIS: Los Angeles is coming back for the twelfth season.

Here is everything we know so far about NCIS: LA Season 12.

This article provides everything that is known about NCIS: LA Season 12 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 12 of NCIS: LA?

Fans got lucky because the ratings for NCIS: Los Angeles had dropped low enough to warrant cancellation. Not only that, but star LL Cool J was talking about his exit strategy as well.

The renewal news for NCIS: Los Angeles did not come as quickly as its sister shows NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, but it did come.

Release date latest: When does NCIS: LA Season 12 come out?

According to Deadline, NCIS: Los Angeles, along with the regular NCIS, will start production for their next seasons at the start of September.

While NCIS will start filming its 18th season on September 9, NCIS: Los Angeles will start shooting one week earlier on September 3.

Both shows film in Los Angeles.

CBS has hinted that it wants a fall television schedule, even if it has to start a little later than usual.

If the shows start shooting in the first two weeks of September, there is a chance they could get edited and pushed through in time for a possible November 2020 start date.

This could theoretically give CBS an early edge on capturing viewers who will be two months late on their regular television show start-up dates.

NCIS: LA Season 12 cast updates

Chris O’Donnell (G Callen) and LL Cool J (Sam Hanna) will return for the next season of NCIS: Los Angeles as the two top actors on the bill.

The rest of the cast should be back as well, including Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye), Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks), Barrett Foa (Eric Beale), Renée Felice Smith (Nell Jones), Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi), and Linda Hunt as Hetty.

However, with that said, there is a strong chance that Smith could be leaving the show unless a change is coming. There were a lot of hints that Nell was ready to move on, and this could tie into Eric’s absence for much of last season as well (Foa took time off to work on his stageplay).

Also, taking on a possibly more prominent role in Season 12 is Caleb Castille as FBI agent Roundtree. He was offered a chance to work more with the team at the end of Season 11, but demurred.

With that said, executive producer Frank Military hinted that he would be back in Season 12.

“It’s something everybody is excited about. It’s exciting to be injecting new blood into the show. I’m hoping he says yes.”

Catherine Bell is also coming back for another episode when Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles starts as Sarah MacKenzie.

NCIS: LA Season 12 spoilers

The Season 11 NCIS: Los Angeles finale introduced a new bad guy for the team.

Special Warfare Chief Petty Officer Thomas Argento (Juan Riedinger) was a sniper accused of international war crimes, following his murder of an unarmed Taliban prisoner and numerous civilians.

“Argento has no intentions of going down without a fight—even if it means taking everyone else with him,” said NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill.

“He still has some dirty tricks up his sleeve which threaten to destroy the case against him along with more innocent lives.”

When it comes to Sarah MacKenzie, Gemmill said she would play into the start of the next season as well.

“Our guys get sucked back in to help Mac, and find themselves racing against the clock to prevent Argento, and those secretly working on his behalf, from getting away with murder.”

There is more good news as Military said that Hetty would have a much larger role in Season 12 than she did in Season 11.

“She is very much the heart and soul,” Military said of Hetty. “Hetty is a very mysterious character. Sometimes we find out what she’s been doing — sometimes we don’t. Fans have gotten used to the idea that she’s not always there.”

CBS has yet to announce when NCIS: LA Season 12 will premiere.