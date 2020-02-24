Is LL Cool J leaving NCIS: L.A.? Don’t leave us Sam Hannah!

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

LL Cool J leaving NCIS: L.A. became the worry of many viewers on Sunday night. In the first segment of the new episode, it alluded that NCIS Agent Sam Hannah might be nearing the end of his run.

Sam and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) were sitting at a table going through applications of people who were interested in joining the NCIS team.

Earlier in Season 10, Sam had hinted to Callen that he might look to leave so he could train new agents.

Suddenly, it appears that Sam is ready to start that training, with Callen overseeing everything. Again, they mentioned the possibility of Callen having to take over for Hetty Lange, so that might be coming soon as well.

Is LL Cool J leaving NCIS: L.A.?

The good news — or maybe it’s great news — is that there have been no reports on LL Cool J wanting to leave the NCIS: L.A. cast.

He has now been on the show for a long time; every indication points to him enjoying his time with the cast. He frequently posts on social media about it, even sharing some shoutouts to guest stars on the cast.

As it stands, we do not expect LL Cool J to leave the NCIS: L.A. cast, even if the job of Sam Hannah shifts a bit over the next few episodes or seasons.

Sam Hannah and Katherine Casillas

During Season 11, Episode 15 of the show, Sam and Katherine went on another date. This one was for lunch, with some funny moments shared by Sam and Callen before it took place.

Actress Moon Bloodgood plays Katherine on the show, and she joined earlier in Season 10.

Though she has, at times, seemed a tad antagonistic to the leading players, she has also shown an exciting side. At least that’s what Sam has thought.

With each new episode, it seems like Sam and Katherine are getting deeper into a relationship, which is great for the character of Sam Hannah.

He has been pretty much on his own since his wife Michelle Hannah died earlier in the series.

There are certainly hints that the relationship between Sam and Katherine could evolve even further, and that might be a good reason for him to settle down, extend some roots, and stay with the NCIS: L.A. team for many years to come.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.