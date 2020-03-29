NCIS: New Orleans season finale date coming up very soon

The NCIS: New Orleans season finale is going to take place roughly a month earlier than expected this year.

The plan had been for the final episode of Season 6 for NCIS: New Orleans to air near the end of May.

With the health crisis taking place around the world, the final episodes for the season could not be completed in time to air on CBS.

It has been reported that CBS had to cut four episodes of the show from the schedule, and it looks like there are only three episodes left to air this spring.

NCIS: New Orleans season finale date

Indications are that the NCIS: New Orleans season finale will air on Sunday, April 19. The title of that episode appears to be “Predators,” but we do not have a synopsis for it yet.

Breaking down the rest of the NCIS: New Orleans schedule, there will be new episodes on March 29, April 12, and April 19. For Sunday, April 5, the network will be showing a rebroadcast episode in the time slot.

Exhaust every option when it comes to finding evidence. #NCISNOLA is all-new this Sunday at 10/9c after @NCISLA. pic.twitter.com/STf2uFJYKa — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) March 27, 2020

Things could still change within the CBS schedule, as some networks have decided to push back episodes and shows in order to lengthen how things are presented.

As it stands, though, it appears that CBS is ready to roll out the rest of the episodes for all three NCIS programs and close down the franchise during the month of April.

That will begin with the upcoming NCIS season finale, and continue with NCIS: L.A. and NCIS: NOLA ending current seasons a few days later.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7

CBS hasn’t ordered NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 yet. Typically, announcements of shows getting renewed or canceled come up around this time, with most news revealed by mid-May.

So far, there has been no news about any of the three NCIS shows getting brought back, though ratings seem to indicate that more episodes could/should be on the way.

Fans love watching Scott Bakula play NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride, even though there are still a lot of frustrated viewers who didn’t like Lucas Black’s character of Christopher Lasalle getting killed off.

There is some new blood on the NCIS: New Orleans cast this season, including actor Charles Michael Davis taking on the role of Special Agent Quentin Carter. Viewers are still getting used to the personality of his character, but it gives the show more depth

Stay tuned, though, because as soon as we hear about whether NCIS: New Orleans got renewed or canceled, we will be sure to pass on the information.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.