Who plays Quentin Carter on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Quentin Carter joins the NCIS: New Orleans cast on Sunday night and the actor playing him definitely has some big shoes to fill.

Actor Charles Michael Davis plays Special Agent Quentin Carter and this new member of the team is going to be replacing Christopher Lasalle. The fallen agent had been played by Lucas Black since the season premiere.

The writers and producers gave viewers a while to adjust to life with Agent Lasalle but now the time has come to fill the opening on the NCIS team.

On Sunday night, CBS viewers are finally going to get a good look at Agent Carter. He certainly won’t be able to ever replace Agent Lasalle, but maybe he has some skills that could help out the team.

Who plays Agent Carter on NCIS: New Orleans cast?

Charles Michael Davis may be best known for his role as Marcel Gerard on The Originals. He also appeared as that character on The Vampire Diaries.

Davis was seen as Dr. Jason Myers on Grey’s Anatomy, Blair Williams on Chicago P.D., and Ted on For The People.

Recently, Davis co-starred on Younger as Zane Anders. That’s one character that fans of Younger are not going to soon forget.

Arriving early is usually a good thing. #NCISNOLA is all-new this Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/TaPO2sJQPx — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) March 6, 2020

Davis really seems to be able to control a scene on television and that should lend itself well to becoming a member of the NCIS: NOLA cast.

The fact that he is going to be replacing an iconic character on the show means there could be some growing pains when it comes to the reception from fans.

If the March 8 episode of the show is very enjoyable and exciting, it should make the transition from Lucas Black to Charles Michael Davis much easier.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 14

The new episode of the show is going to focus a lot on Dwayne Pride (played by Scott Bakula) and the visions that he has been having throughout Season 6. It’s self-explanatory why the new episode is called “The Man in the Red Suit.”

There are a lot of NCIS: New Orleans guest stars lined up for the episode that could help soften the load for Charles Michael Davis.

Neal Bledsoe plays the Man in the Red Suit, Gavine Warren plays a young Dwayne Pride, Justin Miles plays a young Cassius Pride, Angel Desai returns as Dr. Beth Tanaka, and Michelle C. Bonilla is there as Daniela Ortiz.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.