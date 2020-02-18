NCIS: New Orleans cast gets a new face to replace Lucas Black for Season 6

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The NCIS: New Orleans cast will soon have a new face replacing Christopher Lasalle. The big change to the show is taking place in a few weeks, giving everyone a little more time to deal with Lucas Black leaving the show.

When the writers made the decision to kill off NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle, it left a pretty big hole on the team.

Based on how Sebastian has done undercover, and with his new job prospects that were addressed at the end of the last episode, it could mean that the team will soon be another man down.

This is where the big news of a casting shift comes into play. The writers and producers behind the show are ready to bring in some new blood.

Charles Michael Davis joins NCIS: New Orleans cast

Actor Charles Michael Davis is going to join the show as Special Agent Quentin Carter. He will first appear on NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 in Episode 15.

Since Episode 11 of the season just aired with the winter premiere, it’s still going to be a few weeks until viewers get their first real look at the new cast member. But the secret is now out of the box.

Below are a few photos from social media when Davis spent some time on set with Rob Kerkovich (he plays Sebastian) and other visitors.

Who plays Special Agent Quentin Carter on NCIS: NOLA?

Charles Michael Davis has been acting for a while and was recently seen as Zane Anders on the hit show, Younger. Before that, he appeared as Ted on For The People.

Those aren’t the shows where the actor is most recognized from, though.

Davis also played Marcel Gerard on The Originals, Blair Williams on Chicago P.D., Dr. Jason Myers on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kwan Kirkland on The Game.

Davis also made stops on The Vampire Diaries, The Client List, Switched at Birth, Z Nation, and That’s So Raven.

Suffice it to say, Davis knows what he is doing on the small screen and fans of the NCIS spin-off should expect big things from him when he first appears as a part of this new cast.

Below is a video where Davis and Hilary Duff answer questions about their show, Younger:

On the surface, Charles Michael Davis appears like the replacement for Lucas Black. At the same time, Quentin Carter has a long way to go before viewers will accept him as a suitable replacement for Christopher Lasalle.

It should be fun to see a new face on the NCIS: New Orleans cast and it was a good choice to provide a few episodes between the loss of Lasalle and the first appearance of Carter.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on CBS.