Who is Lucilla Catro on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Tracie Thoms guest stars

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will have a new character in Lucilla Catro, who may be very recognizable to CBS dramas’ long-time viewers.

Long-time actress Tracie Thoms will play Catro during Season 12, Episode 2 of NCIS: LA.

After a long hiatus between Season 11 and the premiere of Season 12, the NCIS spin-off has returned to Sunday nights. Future episodes of the show will continue to air Sunday nights at 8/7c on CBS.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

During the first new episode, Eric (Barrett Foa) was mysteriously missing from the show. It also served as a huge step forward for Nell’s character (played by Renée Felice Smith), which could impact how the rest of the series plays out.

Tracie Thoms guest stars on NCIS: Los Angeles

For the second episode of NCIS: LA this fall, actress Tracie Thoms will appear as Marine Lieutenant Colonel Lucilla Catro. It’s an interesting casting decision and one that Cold Case fans are really going to love.

Thoms starred on Cold Case for several years, playing homicide detective Kat Miller for much of the time the show was on the air.

Other shows she has appeared on over the years in guest-starring or multiple-episode arcs include As If, Wonderfalls, Private Practice, Suits, and Harry’s Law.

Recently, Thoms was seen on television as Karen Wilson on 9-1-1 and Leigh on Sidetracked.

As for her film roles, Thoms is still routinely recognized for playing Joanne Jefferson in the 2005 theatrical version of Rent. She also played Lily in The Devil Wears Prada and Kim in Death Proof shortly after her Rent appearance.

The Julliard and Howard Univesity graduate saw Rent on Broadway and auditioned to be on the show but was unsuccessful in her attempts.

She found that success later, though, when she was cast as Joanne in the play’s big-screen version.

Due to her loyal representation of Joanne in the film, she was asked later to join the Broadway cast, where she could take the stage for a summer run of the show in 2008.

A scene from her stop on Broadway can be watched below.

Thoms will now appear on the November 15 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled War Crimes.

More NCIS franchise news

Over at NCIS: New Orleans, a part-time actress has been promoted to a full-time role this season, which has made Scott Bakula (he plays Pride) pretty excited.

The new season of the show has already begun.

The NCIS Season 18 premiere hasn’t happened just yet, but the first episode of the season will feature the return of actor Joe Spano.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.