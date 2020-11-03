NCIS season premiere to feature Joe Spano returning as Tobias Fornell

The NCIS season premiere has nearly arrived on CBS. The long wait for new episodes is almost over.

And to give fans of the show a nice treat with the first new episode, actor Joe Spano is returning to his role as Tobias Fornell.

Having Fornell as a featured character means that we are also going to see a lot of Gibbs (Mark Harmon), and that’s always a great thing for viewers.

It’s been a long time since the last episode of the show aired in spring 2020, but there is still time to rewatch some of those Season 17 episodes before the debut of the new ones.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country, Season 17 of NCIS didn’t finish the way that show producers had intended. Some of those storylines are carrying over into Season 18.

When is NCIS Season 18 start date?

The first new episode of NCIS is on Tuesday, November 17. The show will slide into its familiar 8/7c timeslot on Tuesday nights, where it will continue to serve as the lead-in for FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

FBI Season 3 and FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 will also debut their premiere episodes on November 17 as well, so it’s going to be a very busy night for CBS.

As for the NCIS spin-offs, those shows return a bit earlier. NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans premiere on Sunday, November 8. The spin-offs are going to air at new times, so keep that in mind when planning out Sunday night viewing.

Alright team. Tell us your favorite thing about #NCIS, and we'll recommend another show you might like on @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/TwZUIkbsYJ — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) August 25, 2020

NCIS season premiere synopsis

CBS has already released some of the plot details for the Season 18 premiere, even though they are still keeping a lot of the plans for the upcoming season under wraps.

According to CBS, “Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter. Also, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room, on the 18th season premiere of NCIS.”

As a reminder, actress Cote de Pablo returned for an episode arc during Season 17. Her character Ziva David popped up to tie down some loose ends and bring closure to her life on the run. Presumably, it led to her reuniting with Tony DiNozzo, but we never got to see the return of actor Michael Weatherly in that role.

While Ziva went off into the sunset, the rest of the band is back together and the NCIS team is ready to solve some more mysteries this fall.

The story continues. #NCIS has been renewed for an 18th season. pic.twitter.com/aEXSeENDCu — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 6, 2020

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.