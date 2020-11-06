NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers reveal huge plot point from season premiere

Some intriguing NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers were just revealed ahead of the season premiere, and one particular scene could set up a significant storyline for Season 12.

And yes, it centers around the possible return of Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith).

During Season 11, Nell tried to quit NCIS to focus on her family, telling Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) that it was time for her to go. Hetty convinced her to take a leave of absence for the time being.

Leaving that door open was a good decision by the writers, particularly because there will be a point on the show where Hunt will be leaving the NCIS: LA cast.

But when will that take place?

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers from Season 12, Episode 1

Earlier this week, CBS released several sneak peek clips to create buzz for the NCIS spin-off’s new season. It detailed what the premiere episode is about and allowed fans to see the cast back in action.

Now, the network has released an additional clip to push that buzz, but this one contains some spoilers that could impact more than just the first episode of Season 12.

To summarize the situation, Hetty calls in Nell to help the team while she is out of the country. Hetty intentionally contacts Nell over a satellite phone while Nell is in Hetty’s office.

It sets the tone for what will come up later in the conversation. We also learn a bit of sad news from Nell’s personal life.

“I’m so sorry to hear about your mother’s passing, Miss Jones, and I want to apologize for calling you so late, but I need a favor,” Hetty says to Nell before breaking down that there is a missing Russian plane off the coast of California.

Nell is quick to point out that she doesn’t work for NCIS any longer, but Hetty skips over that before getting to the point of her phone call.

“I know, dear. But the team needs someone to run point on this. I’ve got to go. I’ll check in when I can. Good luck,” Hetty says before ending the transmission from what looks like a war zone.

The conversation ends before Nell can protest, leaving her in the position to lead the team during Hetty’s absence.

Is Nell ready to take over the NCIS: LA team? We may soon find out and finally take that next step within the show’s context for Hetty to retire into the sunset.

The return of all NCIS shows

As a reminder, NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA both return on November 8. Keep in mind that the season premiere episodes will air a little late for some time zones due to NFL coverage.

NCIS returns a little later, with Joe Spano returning as Tobias Fornell on premiere night.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.