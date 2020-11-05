NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek clips revealed for season premiere

The NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere is coming up soon on CBS, and the network has released three sneak peek clips to get fans excited.

As a reminder, the season premiere will be at a slightly different time for many viewers, but the great news is that the debut episode is about to arrive.

The season premiere for NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sunday, November 8. It will be immediately followed by the NCIS: New Orleans season premiere.

For NCIS: LA, the show is going to jump right back into storylines that didn’t quite get wrapped up at the end of Season 11 due to a shutdown in production. It meant that there wasn’t a heavy cliffhanger.

NCIS: LA season premiere sneak peek

Below is the first clip that the show has provided for the season premiere episode.

The synopsis that CBS released for the episode reads, “When a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. Also, Hetty gives Nell a cryptic assignment, on the 12th season premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Appearing in the first sneak peek is Medalion Rahimi as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, LL COOL J as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and Chris O’Donnell as Special Agent G. Callen.

It all sets the stage for what will take place during the hour.

More clips for NCIS: Los Angeles season premiere

In the second sneak peek, we get to see Callen and Hanna as they take a helicopter flight to search for the missing plane.

It’s mostly a discussion about what might have happened to the missing plane, with the two main characters tossing out theories about where it could have gone.

Wrapping up the video clips for The Bear, we get a quick dose of humor as some of the other characters get some screen time.

Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and LAPD Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are seen back at the bar meeting with a very familiar face from the past.

For anyone who has been paying attention to these clips’ themes and the episode itself, it will come as no surprise who Deeks and Kensi are using to get some information about that missing plane.

It will be great to see NCIS: LA back on television with weekly episodes, and these clips are an excellent way to create some buzz for the coming season.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.