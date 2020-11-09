Who is NCIS Special Agent Ronnie Tyler? Victoria Platt guest stars

The NCIS Season 18 premiere will feature actress Victoria Platt guest-starring as NCIS Special Agent Veronica “Ronnie” Tyler.

And according to the first extended trailer of the season, Platt will appear in a lot of scenes during Season 18, Episode 1.

CBS viewers already got to see the return of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, as the shows arrived on Sunday night. The wait for the NCIS season premiere will be extended just a little bit longer.

Some great news about the premiere also includes the return of actor Joe Spano in his role as Tobias Fornell. The interactions between Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Fornell have been enjoyable for years.

Fornell is back because Gibbs will be further investigating drug trafficking that likely has links to the near-death of Fornell’s daughter back in Season 16.

Who is Victoria Platt on NCIS?

Actress Victoria Gabrielle Platt has been working in the industry for years, having made her first television appearance during an episode of The Cosby Show back in 1985.

Since that time, Platt has become well-known in the world of soap operas. She first popped up as Corinne Elroy in three 1996 episodes of All My Children.

Platt would then go on to co-star on Guiding Light for 74 episodes as Vicky Spaulding.

She has also appeared on The Gates, Star-Crossed, Days of our Lives as Dr. Amanda Raynor in five 2020 episodes, and many other CBS dramas.

Below is a scene that Platt appeared in during a story arc as a doctor on Days of our Lives.

Two of the CBS dramas that Platt has appeared on are NCIS: New Orleans as IRS Agent Michelle Silvera in two 2018 episodes and NCIS: Los Angeles as Hannah Nessbaum in a 2019 episode called Into the Breach.

This isn’t anything new to the NCIS family of shows, as there have been a few guest-actors and actresses to appear on two or three of the shows while playing a different character on each one.

It speaks well about her ability to blend with current casts, but die-hard fans are sure to recognize Platt, as it wasn’t very long ago that she showed up on the NCIS: LA and NCIS: NOLA casts.

NCIS season premiere date

Below is the extended trailer for Season 18, Episode 1 of NCIS, and it’s easy to spot Victoria Platt popping up in several of the scenes. As is mentioned in the caption for the video, the new season of the show gets started on Tuesday, November 17.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.