NCIS Season 18 release date, plot points for season premiere

The wait for NCIS fans is nearly over. The NCIS Season 18 premiere arrives on Tuesday and the network is promising an episode that was worth the wait.

Extended television previews for the first episode of fall 2020 certainly ramped up the level of excitement that fans might get to see during the season premiere.

The wait between new episodes seems longer than usual because Season 17 came to an end when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the production of the show. It meant that the episode serving as the season finale wasn’t actually intended to fill that role.

The wait for fans was made even harder to deal with when the premieres of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS New Orleans returned two weeks ahead of the flagship show.

Fans of NCIS: LA saw the return of a cast member that left the show in the spring, while NCIS: NOLA viewers will see the promotion of a part-time character to a full-time role in Episode 2.

Now, it’s also time to start getting really excited about the first new episodes of NCIS.

NCIS Season 18 release date

The NCIS season premiere airs on Tuesday, November 17. The show returns to its familiar timeslot of 8/7c and it will continue serving as the lead-in for FBI and FBI: Most Wanted each week.

CBS was content with moving NCIS: NOLA over to Sunday nights, where it will remain as the show following NCIS: LA each Sunday night. While some fans of the NCIS spin-offs are displeased with the shows being on Sundays, the ratings remain strong for both programs.

NCIS season premiere details

CBS did release a synopsis for Season 18, Episode 1 and it reads as follows:

“Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter. Also, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room, on the 18th season premiere of NCIS.”

It will certainly be a treat to see Gibbs and Fornell on the screen together, as the chemistry between Mark Harmon and Joe Spano has always been terrific.

Fans should prepare themselves to see Fornell with a bit of a different hairstyle this time around.

Additionally, the show has another notable guest-star in actress Victoria Platt, as she plays NCIS Special Agent Veronica “Ronnie” Tyler. That character will have an integral part in the episode and we will see her very early on in the night.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.