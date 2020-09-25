FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Dick Wolfe has built a reputation for fantastic procedural shows on network television. FBI was no different. The success of FBI resulted in CBS ordering a spinoff with FBI: Most Wanted.

However, there are big changes coming for FBI: Most Wanted. A new showrunner is stepping up to the plate for the second season of the show.

David Hudgins (Friday Night Lights) has taken over showrunning duties from Rene Balcer for Season 2. Deadline reports that this is part of an overall television deal Hudgins signed to join Universal Television.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The reasoning is that FBI: Most Wanted plans to adjust its creative direction. This is nothing new and nothing to worry about either. FBI also went through some early creative changes as well before settling in as one of CBS’s top-rated dramas.

FBI: Most Wanted was the most-watched new series on CBS last year, thanks mostly to the lead-in from the original FBI.

Here is everything we know so far about FBI: Most Wanted Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted?

The good news for FBI: Most Wanted fans of is that CBS renewed 23 of its series at one time in May. One of these was FBI, along with its spinoff series FBI: Most Wanted.

This renewal came along with heavy hitters like all three NCIS shows, Magnum P.I., All Rise, Bull, and MacGyver.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” CBS president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News, and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Release date latest: When does FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 come out?

The question on everyone’s minds is when CBS plans to release its new season of shows, as well as when other networks plan to return to the air.

The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to productions worldwide, and the networks slowly started working again. Those productions shot in Canada got a head start, which helped a few shows, but TV series filmed in the United States had to wait for the areas they operated to open up and allow the productions to resume.

CBS made a huge statement for the 2020-21 season, revealing they actively wanted to get their shows back for new seasons before the 2020 calendar year came to a close. This was a big deal for people sitting at home wanting something new to see. CBS started production on many shows as early as September, with the three NCIS shows leading the way.

The good news for fans of FBI: Most Wanted is that they have started production this month.

Deadline reports that Law & Order: SVU started filming its new season while both the Chicago and NCIS franchises were preparing to start production on Sept. 14.

All these shows are Dick Wolf Entertainment productions, and that company set a plan in motion to ensure that its shows could continue with no setbacks. This includes reducing shift hours and adding days to shoots to accommodate strict COVID protocols.

As for when FBI: Most Wanted will return, that is unknown. All three Chicago dramas will premiere on November 11 while Law & Order: SVU will launch its new season on November 12. This means that FBI: Most Wanted should be starting up sometime in November as well.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 cast updates

The cast from FBI: Most Wanted Season 1 should return for a second outing.

This includes Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Kellan Lutz as Ken Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye.

There are also several recurring cast members that might make a return, including Lorne Cardinal as Nelson Skye, YaYa Gosselin as Tali LaCroix, and Irene Bedard as Marilou Skye.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 spoilers

While the mothership FBI series follows agents from the New York office, FBI: Most Wanted focuses on a Fugitive Task Force who relentlessly tracks down and captures the most notorious criminals on the FBI Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

However, with the new showrunner and the change in direction for Season 2, there is no word on how the series will alter its original trajectory.

Season 1 of FBI: Most Wanted ended with a case that seemed very personal to Jess (Julian McMahon), as he thought the perp was dealing with father-son problems, similar to his own problems with his dad.

However, he learned quickly that this had nothing to do with the case and it was all about the son, proving that the agent’s past did not always play into the storyline.

That was a nice change of pace from how most procedurals play out these cases.

This should play into the second season, as the team will have to realize that they can’t always bring personal baggage into play when trying to catch these notorious criminals.

CBS has yet to announce when FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 will premiere.