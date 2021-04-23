NCIS: Hawaii officially announced by CBS for fall 2021

A new NCIS spin-off has been called in that Mark Harmon could guest star on. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawaii has finally been confirmed by CBS. There had been many well-placed rumors and great sources sharing that CBS was looking into another NCIS spin-off, but before this point, the network had yet to make an official announcement. Now, we have that confirmation.

According to CBS, NCIS: Hawaii has received a full series order, and it will air during the 2021-2022 television season. That’s huge news, showing that the network will do everything it can to turn this show into a hit.

To announce the big news, CBS took to its social media accounts. In addition to stating that NCIS: Hawaii had officially been ordered, CBS also stated that NCIS: Los Angeles was renewed for a 13th season. That’s huge for fans of the world of NCIS.

Recently, it was also announced that NCIS was renewed for a 19th season. The Mark Harmon show is coming back for more episodes in the fall, even though there are some questions about how many episodes he will appear on. Will Harmon remain a full-time character? Or is he just going to appear in a few episodes? We will have to wait to find out that information.

All of this means that there will be three NCIS-based shows airing again in the fall of 2021, so the network isn’t missing a beat after cancelling NCIS: New Orleans after seven seasons.

NCIS: Hawaii casting has already begun

Casting for NCIS: Hawaii has already started. In fact, they are in the process of finding a woman who will lead the NCIS: Hawaii cast. This will be the first time that the Special Agent in Charge will be a woman, with Mark Harmon, Scott Bakula, Chris O’Donnell, and LL COOL J taking on those roles in the previous shows.

We have officially renewed @NCISLA and ordered #NCISHawaii for the 2021-22 broadcast season. Get ready! pic.twitter.com/FUtucK7SIb — CBS (@CBS) April 23, 2021

What day will NCIS: Hawaii air on CBS?

We still aren’t sure how NCIS: Hawaii will fit into the 2021-2022 television schedule for CBS. It seems unlikely that the network would want to debut its new show at 10/9c on Sunday evenings, as that is a time slot normally not conducive to good ratings.

It’s possible that The Equalizer could get moved to a new night, opening up the 8/7c time slot on Sundays and allowing Hawaii to lead right into new episodes of Los Angeles. That is just a guess at this point, though, because CBS hasn’t released its full fall 2021 schedule yet.

No matter how it all shakes out, the potential is now there for crossover episodes between the NCIS: Hawaii cast and that at NCIS: Los Angeles. It would be easy to do and a good way to convince fans of the other shows to tune in for this new NCIS spin-off.

NCIS: Hawaii will debut in fall 2021 on CBS.