NCIS: Los Angeles renewed: Season 13 coming to CBS in the fall

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 has been ordered by CBS. The network just announced it had renewed the Sunday night drama for another season, and fans are celebrating on social media.

This is a big moment for the show, as there had been questions about whether or not CBS would want to order up Season 13. Now, we have our answer.

“We have officially renewed NCISLA,” states a note shared to social media by CBS.

“Here’s some good news to roll into the weekend: #NCISLA will be coming back for Season 13!” states a post that is now up on the Twitter page for the show itself.

We had been a tad worried that an NCIS: LA renewal had not come before this time, but now we can sit back and enjoy the rest of the upcoming Season 12 episodes.

CBS announces NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13

Below is the Twitter post that CBS just put up. Not only does it give great news about NCIS: LA, but it also mentions that NCIS: Hawaii is coming this fall. This is the first time the network has officially confirmed that another NCIS spin-off will soon debut.

****BREAKING NEWS****

There are still several episodes left to air in Season 12, but at least we aren’t heading toward the season finale with stress about whether or not the series might end on a cliffhanger.

Recently, star Chris O’Donnell shared his thoughts about the NCIS: LA Season 12 finale. He said that he feels fans will be “pleased” with the final episode of the spring, which has helped create some good buzz for the series.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 schedule

On the NCIS: Los Angeles TV schedule, there are four new episodes left to air this spring. On each of the first four Sundays in May, viewers will be able to tune in and watch new content. That will be an exciting way to wrap up the season and then head into the summer break.

Amid the great news about this NCIS spin-off, the bad news is that CBS canceled NCIS: New Orleans. That show is coming to an end and the NCIS: NOLA series finale also takes place in May.

It’s unclear what the Sunday night schedule will look like at CBS for the fall 2021 television season, but it’s certainly possible that The Equalizer could be moved to a different day, and the night could start out with NCIS: Hawaii. We will make sure to pass on that information as soon as we know for sure.

For now, let’s all celebrate that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 has been ordered and that there are many more new episodes of the show to come.

