When is the NCIS: New Orleans series finale airing on CBS?

Pride and the NCIS: New Orleans cast has nearly arrived at its run. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS: New Orleans series finale is approaching much quicker than fans may have wanted. In fact, we are just a month from the show coming to an end.

CBS decided to cancel NCIS: New Orleans, meaning the current season is the last time that we will see new episodes from the program.

The latest episode was a really dramatic one, setting the tone for what’s to come and loudly announcing the return of Sasha Broussard as an important character on the show.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The countdown has now been set before the NCIS: New Orleans appears on our screens for the last time – discounting, of course, the fact that we could see syndicated episodes for many years to come.

Hopefully, with a new NCIS spin-off in the works, the possibility exists that a character or two could pop up on one of the other shows at some point in the future.

When is the NCIS: New Orleans series finale?

The final episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air on Sunday, May 23. It will air in the regular timeslot of 10/9c on CBS and follow new episodes of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles. It will be a good night for new programming at the network and we hope that the finale gets a lot of advertisements and buzz from CBS.

It’s sad that the seven-year run for the NCIS: NOLA cast is coming to an end, but a positive way to look at it is that most television shows never even make it to seven seasons in primetime.

Just when you thought you had left everything in the past. #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/DI228JRRd7 — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) April 7, 2021

How many episodes in NCIS: New Orleans Season 7?

There are 16 episodes in NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, and four of them have not yet aired. It means the month of May is going to provide a steady stream of new content for fans to enjoy, beginning with Season 7, Episode 13 on Sunday, May 2.

That upcoming episode is called Choices and it is going to follow up on the deadly bar bombing and where the show might be heading next. It also means that there are going to be some moments spent on the romantic relationships between key cast members and possible resolutions given to all the ongoing subplots.

A number of fans have posited theories of ways to bring back Christophe LaSalle (played by Lucas Black) before the show comes to an end, but it seems pretty unlikely that the writers for NCIS: NOLA are going to pull a Grey’s Anatomy twist like that one.

For readers who don’t watch Grey’s Anatomy, the main character on that show is very sick and she has been seeing characters from the past that have died. It has allowed the show to bring back a lot of actors and actresses from early seasons in guest-starring roles.

To watch the final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans, make sure to turn in for the first four Sunday nights of May 2021 to see all the new content.

Tammy Gregorio will roast you for your romantic decisions in one breath and bread toastiness the next. 🔥 #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/h4dRJTnDgU — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) April 16, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.