Grey’s Anatomy cast: Camilla Luddington (Jo) ‘so many crazy unexpected people’ will return to show

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers were just hinted at by cast member Camilla Luddington. She plays Dr. Jo Wilson (Karev) on the show and she recently sat down for a new interview with Kelly Clarkson.

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has been a really busy one in terms of returning characters. That includes Dr. Derek Shepherd, who was played by Patrick Dempsey for a number of years.

We even got to see the return of actor T.R. Knight as George O’Malley and then DeLuca’s mother during that really traumatic recent episode.

On the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy, viewers are also going to see a shocking reunion for Meredith Grey that was showcased in the TV promo. We won’t spoil that revelation in case you want to be surprised, but make sure to watch the episode live, because it is going to be a huge one for the current season.

Now, it appears that we could get to see a few more names rejoining the Grey’s Anatomy cast because actress Camilla Luddington could barely hold back from revealing the names.

Below is a quick clip from a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Camilla Luddinton appeared on. This is the meat of the interview when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy fans and be prepared for the strong accent that she has when she isn’t appearing as Jo on the show.

“This season [fans will] know has been wild, because we had McDreamy back the first episode. I’m telling everyone to watch live because we have so many crazy unexpected people coming back that you wouldn’t imagine,” Luddington said in part during the interview.

Hoping for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 – Preparing for series finale

We are holding out hope that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is going to get ordered by ABC, but there are a lot of worries that we are coming to the end of the show. It’s possible that the Grey’s Anatomy series finale airs this spring, especially since the contract of Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) has come to an end.

There have been stories about the showrunner working on bringing back Grey’s Anatomy for another season on ABC, but she also noted that they are moving forward as though these could be the final episodes of the show. ABC programming would certainly look a lot different without Grey’s Anatomy on the schedule.

With the potential that Grey’s Anatomy could be ending this season, fans will want to make sure to tune in each week for all of these new episodes. Especially since the writers and producers have done a great job at keeping secrets.

Who do you think will rejoin the Grey’s Anatomy cast for the season finale this year? How will the show end?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.