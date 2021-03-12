Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 returns with shocking episode

Giacomo Gianniotti played Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the Grey’s Anatomy cast for many years. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy returned to the beach on Thursday night. And fans of the show already know what that means, as someone was going to be visiting Meredith Grey.

While many fans have made guesses about who the next person to appear on the beach would be, the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event shocked everyone.

It all got started on Station 19, with the crew still dealing with the repercussions of their choices during the fall finale. Miller and Sullivan were still behind bars after being arrested for running into a burning house to save people from a fire. The rest of the core group was waiting at the police station for them to get out.

As the Station 19 crew prepared for an important inspection of their facilities, Dr. Andrew DeLuca and Dr. Carina DeLuca were following the woman they felt was involved in child trafficking. It was due to the situation from the fall finale that nobody trusted the police to help, with the group trying to take matters into their own hands.

The DeLucas were definitely flirting with danger as they moved from following the woman in their car to getting on a bus to pursue on foot. And that danger would rear its ugly head later.

Dr. Andrew DeLuca gets stabbed on Station 19

While he was following the woman through a bus station, Deluca was stabbed by a man. It was a quick moment, with the stabbing taking place just out of view, so viewers didn’t know what had happened until his sister found him bleeding on the ground a short time later.

His sister tried to treat him as paramedics arrived and shuttled him off to the hospital. That’s where the crossover switched from Station 19 over to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Andrew DeLuca dies on Grey’s Anatomy

The new episode of Grey’s Anatomy showed Meredith Grey out on her beach again before the title had even been presented. It was a bad sign of what was to come and heavy foreshadowing that Meredith was going to be seeing someone new there.

As DeLuca was being treated, the camera panned to Meredith on a ventilator before switching to a scene at the beach. Meredith was hanging out again when she turned to see DeLuca there. She was definitely surprised – but couldn’t hold back a smile when she saw him.

“Are we alive?” DeLuca asked.

“I think so,” Meredith responded. “You look good. The beach suits you.”

“You too,” said DeLuca.

Back at the hospital, the staff continued to try to save DeLuca, working hard to stabilize him. It was a cruel tease to viewers, as he was not going to recover from his injuries. To add even more emotion to the final scenes, Bailey had been sleeping in Meredith’s room for most of the episode, but she was woken up by Webber with the bad news amid the climax of the episode.

Returning to the beach, Meredith and DeLuca were chatting when his mother appeared. He ran to her. They hugged. And that was it.

Future of Grey’s Anatomy in question

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 has not been ordered at ABC. It shows how close the show could be to ending this season, even though people are working hard behind the scenes to make it happen.

Star Ellen Pompeo also recently said that they haven’t decided if the show is ending in Season 17 or if they are all coming back for more episodes in the fall.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays beginning at 8/7c on CBS.