Grey’s Anatomy rumors: Show could really end in Season 17

Grey’s Anatomy rumors about the show getting canceled have been floating around for a while now. We didn’t really want to believe that it could happen, even when Patrick Dempsey made cryptic hints about a Season 18 during a recent interview.

Now, star Ellen Pompeo has given a brand new interview where she talks about the future of the show and how there are still a lot of decisions that have to be made about whether or not Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 even happens.

According to Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey on the show for 17 years, “We honestly have not decided. We’re really trying to figure it out right now.”

She was speaking about how the current season of the show is progressing and if this could be the end of Grey’s Anatomy.

“You’re in the middle of deciding whether it ends or it doesn’t end?” the interviewer asked Pompeo.

“Yes. It’s, what story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, you know, how do we do it? I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans – I want to make sure we do it right,” Pompeo elaborated.

Full Ellen Pompeo interview

Below is the full interview that CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith did with Ellen Pompeo. They talk about life, what Pompeo does to keep busy, and, of course, what the future holds for Grey’s Anatomy.

On the show, Dr. Meredith Grey is going through an intense health scare – one that could definitely lead to the character dying if the writers and Pompeo feel that it’s time to bring an end to Grey’s Anatomy.

Could Grey’s Anatomy really get canceled?

It’s not easy to read between the lines with what the stars of Grey’s Anatomy — both the current cast and people who have left the show — have to say about the future of the hit ABC drama. The show has been on TV for a very long time, with Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson (she plays Dr. Miranda Bailey) starring in the show since back in Season 1. At what point do they want to move on to other things?

It’s unlikely that Grey’s Anatomy gets canceled, as that would entail ABC pulling the plug on the show prematurely. It’s more likely that the show would just come to an end, with the stars and writers on the same page about how to send out the characters. Let’s all hope it hasn’t been a dream sequence since the day that Meredith almost drowned or when she was knocked unconscious during the plane crash.

Stay tuned folks, because it’s almost time for ABC to commit (or not commit) to Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 and for the people behind the scenes to reveal when and if the show is ready to come to an end.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.