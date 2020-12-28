Grey’s Anatomy ending: Chandra Wilson talks about what she wants to see

If Chandra Wilson has her way, the Grey’s Anatomy ending won’t happen for a long time.

There have been a lot of rumors about Season 17 including the Grey’s Anatomy series finale, and recent comments from star Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) furthered that chatter.

When the producers of the show gave a recent interview, they seemed to leave things up in the air as well, but that’s their job, especially if they want more renewals to come from ABC in the near future.

As for star Chandra Wilson, who has played Dr. Miranda Bailey for the entire run of Grey’s Anatomy, she has ideas on how the show should end. Spoiler alert: She also doesn’t want Season 17 to be the end of it all.

Chandra Wilson addresses the Grey’s Anatomy ending

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chandra had a lot to say about the show, which included the emotional ups and downs that her character (Bailey) has experienced in Season 17.

It has definitely been a dramatic season of the show already, with Bailey experiencing loss, Meredith Grey nearly dying, and the new relationship going on between Jo and Jackson Avery.

Amid it all, there have been rumors that the death of Meredith Grey could be coming and that the Grey’s Anatomy series finale is waiting for fans this spring.

“I know from a creative standpoint there have been many ‘This is how the season would end’ conversations and then they all end up [not happening] because of a myriad of reasons. Because the network’s not ready, the studio’s not ready, the fanbase isn’t ready, the numbers are too good, all of those things,” Chandra said about the topic of the show ending.

She elaborated on those thoughts, speaking about how the show has a lot of stories left to tell and that even though this has been a difficult season for the characters, that there is a long way to go with these storylines.

“Especially in light of what’s happening right now, it’s like, do we want the last season to be about COVID? Or do we want us to be able to put some nice ribbons around it with rainbows and balloons and things?” Chandra added. And she’s right.

She definitely has a great point with the potential of ABC ending Grey’s Anatomy during a season impacted heavily by COVID. That would be a sad way for the show to end and it would keep the writers from telling the stories they may have intended to use to bring the show to a close.

More to come in the world of Grey’s Anatomy?

We recently noted that the Seattle shows have an easy way to branch out and that it seems like the time to do a Station 19 spin-off. The inclusion of the Seattle Police Department on recent episodes has opened that door and it could be easy for ABC to emulate what’s going on over at NBC.

The One Chicago trio of shows has been very successful for NBC and the world of Grey’s Anatomy has a door that could allow some characters to walk through if the medical drama ever does come to an end.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.