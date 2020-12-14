Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Camilla Luddington (Jo) speaks about what’s next

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers were hinted at by actress Camilla Luddington during a new interview that she did with ET.

Luddington plays Dr. Jo Wilson and she has been on the show since 2012. Even though she got her start six years after the Grey’s Anatomy series premiere, she is closing in on 200 episode appearances herself.

Last season, Luddington saw her on-screen partner leave the show when Justin Chambers decided that he was done playing the role of Dr. Alex Karev. It changed the trajectory of her character and also marked the end of an original character for the show.

But Luddington is back for Season 17 of the show and she has been front-and-center for quite a few shocking returns. That has already included Patrick Dempsey guest-starring as Derek Shepherd.

Could someone else be returning from Meredith Grey’s past to visit with her on the upcoming fall finale?

Actress Camilla Luddington interviews with EW

“Are we gonna see any females return?” the interviewer asked Luddington. She was, of course, hinting at the possible return of Lexie Grey (portrayed by actress Chyler Leigh), who died quite a few seasons ago due to injuries sustained in a plane crash.

“I can reveal that I just read a script, like literally in the past two weeks, that completely floored me,” Luddington revealed. “I had no idea. And it’s wild.”

“More shocking than Patrick’s return?” was the follow-up question for Luddington.

She answered, “To me, it was more shocking.”

Luddington also spoke about giving birth during the current pandemic. She noted that her husband couldn’t come to the ultrasounds with her and that she had to wear a mask during labor. She called the whole experience “daunting” to go through.

Of course, she was also asked about the Jo and Jackson scenes that popped up on the show. Jesse Williams plays Dr. Jackson Avery and he certainly helped some sparks to fly on the screen with the now-single Jo.

“What would it look like if they were to enter into a relationship?” the interviewer asked when Luddington noted that it was basically just a quarantine hookup for now.

“Oh. You know what?” Luddington responded. “I actually think that they would be a really fun couple. I think that they would have like that banter back and forth of sort of making fun of each other, which you will see in the episode we are about to shoot right now.”

Could Jo and Avery become the hottest new couple on television? It certainly looks like it’s possible, especially if the writers feel that the Grey’s Anatomy fans need a duo to cheer on in the back end of Season 17.

Luddington was also asked if she thinks that her character is still in love with Dr. Karev.

“That’s a really interesting question. I think, at this point, I don’t think she’s in love with him anymore,” she stated.

Grey’s Anatomy fall finale coming up

The last new episode of Grey’s Anatomy before the winter hiatus is on Thursday night and it is one of those epic crossover nights with Station 19. It’s an episode that viewers do not want to miss and maybe it will also include some more hints about what’s to come with Jo Wilson and Jackson Avery.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.