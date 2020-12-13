Grey’s Anatomy fall finale: Season 17, Episode 6 synopsis, preview

The Grey’s Anatomy fall finale has nearly arrived, with Season 17, Episode 6 serving as the final new episode for the show in 2020.

The new episode is called No Time for Despair and it will air for the first time on Thursday night. It comes on immediately following the dramatic fall finale of Station 19 on ABC.

To say that Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has been emotional would be a severe understatement. The show has only aired five episodes so far, but they have packed quite a punch.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Some fans have noted that the show is too closely mirroring what is taking place in the real world, but Grey’s Anatomy has strived to be authentic in its representation. That has included having several of its main characters suffer through COVID-19 health scares.

By making its primary character ill (Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo), the writers have been able to bring back people who left the show many years ago. That has included Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), who have both appeared to Meredith as she struggles to remain alive.

The show has done a great job at keeping things under wraps, and we worry that it could include a big cliffhanger that will take place during the fall finale. This is a show that is known for cliffhangers, using plane crashes, earthquakes, wind storms, and nearly every other possible plot device to keep fans coming back for more.

Oh. And did we mention it is also getting billed as another crossover event with Station 19?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 6 synopsis

The fall finale for Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday, December 17. Below is the synopsis that ABC has revealed in advance:

“A local hospital is overloaded, putting Grey Sloan Memorial on surge capacity protocol; Owen and Amelia face one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.”

We also have the teaser that ABC released ahead of time to get people excited about what is going to happen on Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy before the shows begin the winter hiatus.

Yep, it looks like Meredith is going to wake up. Or is that just a scene to distract us from what might really be happening during the episode? Either way, that moment at the end of the promo above is certainly going to have viewers tuning in for every nail-biting moment.

And since it is a crossover event, there are going to be plot points from the Station 19 fall finale that bleed into the new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Station 19 fall finale should not be missed

The synopsis for Station 19 Season 4, Episode 5 reads as follows:

“Andy and Sullivan find a way to stay connected; Ben confronts a tough loss; Jack and Inara grow closer; while off duty, the crew jumps into action to help a mother in distress, but their heroic efforts spark conflict with police officers.”

This is a storyline that again makes us believe that a Station 19 spin-off could be coming that revolves around the SPD.

Make sure to not miss the fall finales of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy when they air for the first time on Thursday, December 17.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.