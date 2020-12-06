Station 19 spin-off? Spoilers from latest episode open new door

A Station 19 spin-off might have just been heavily hinted at during the latest episode of the show. And it might make sense.

As we recently reported, the three Chicago-based dramas on NBC each Wednesday have been doing extremely well in the ratings.

The trio of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. continues to bring in strong viewership numbers and a lot of advertising dollars.

So, could ABC take the lead from what NBC has been doing successfully for seven years?

Station 19 recap, hints at spin-off

The latest episode of the show focused mostly on Battalion Chief Robert Sullivan (played by Boris Kodjoe) and how his job was on the line. He ended up getting demoted heavily due to his addiction and several on-the-job incidents, setting up some humorous scenes in future episodes.

But it was during his hearing that things got interesting. Former Fire Chief Michael Dixon (Pat Healy) showed up to testify against Sullivan and did so in an extremely dishonest way. He also outed his son Emmett Dixon (Lachlan Buchanan) in order to achieve more political gain.

During his testimony, the elder Dixon spoke about the parachute he had found after leaving the Seattle Fire Department in a bit of disgrace. He has now been hired on as the Deputy Chief of Operations for the Seattle Police Department.

Dixon also had some parting shots as he left the station, which included some barbs for Ben Warren (Jason George), who had just lost his ability to run the Physician Response Team (his PRT truck). It set up some possible drama coming down the line.

That drama, which would stem from someone working in a power position within the SPD, is where it seems like another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off could be in the works. Much like Chicago P.D. followed up Chicago Fire, a Seattle cop show could now follow Station 19.

A third Grey’s Anatomy show would make sense

There have been some rumors that a Grey’s Anatomy series finale is coming up soon. With Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) really sick on the show, and the writers now threatening to kill off the character, either the show could end or it could move in a different direction.

If the plan is to take Grey’s Anatomy off the air, it would easily open the door for a new show based in Seattle that revolved around the police department. Even if Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 18, the world that Shonda Rhimes created could definitely expand.

So what do you think Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 fans? Would a third show taking place in Seattle be worth watching on Thursday nights if it revolved around the police department?

Station 19 airs at 8/7c and Grey’s Anatomy airs at 9/8c Thursdays on ABC.