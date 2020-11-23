Chicago Fire, Chicago Med are most-watched shows for Wednesdays

When it comes to television ratings, the trio of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is bringing huge numbers to NBC each Wednesday night.

By now, viewers have likely seen the advertisements that NBC is running where the network boasts about the Chicago-based shows being the most-watched on Wednesday nights.

So far this fall, NBC has been doing really well on Wednesday nights, continuing the positive trend of the One Chicago shows drawing in millions of viewers each week.

The bad news, though, is that the winter hiatus has begun for the shows. It means we won’t get to see a new episode for a while, but at least we were all treated to some well-written drama after the long summer break.

One Chicago shows return with really strong ratings

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Chicago Med season premiere “drew the largest audience for a scripted program since May.” That includes every show on every network, showing that Med fans were definitely ready for some new content.

The episode drew an estimated 7.84 million viewers, which was just ahead of the estimated 7.24 million viewers that Chicago Fire drew for its season premiere. Rounding out the trio was Chicago P.D. with an estimated 6.43 million viewers for its premiere.

Those numbers were extremely good for Week 1 of the shows, but millions of viewers also tuned in for the second episodes of each show.

For the episodes that aired on Wednesday, November 18, Chicago Med had an estimated 7.87 million viewers, Chicago Fire had an estimated 7.77 million viewers, and Chicago P.D. brought in an estimated 6.38 million viewers.

Yes, that’s right, the numbers for Chicago Med and Chicago Fire went up during Week 2, showing that even more people were ready to tune in as the seasons really got going. That bodes extremely well for One Chicago when NBC airs new episodes this winter.

New cast members on One Chicago

Each of the Chicago-based shows has some new faces. The Chicago Fire cast has a new paramedic that has already been in the middle of the drama. She seems to be working out really well so far.

A new Chicago Med doctor is already making an impact on the show, and a new Chicago P.D. boss is working hard to get Voight back on the right track. In regard to that Chicago P.D. casting change, some viewers seem to see a romance coming along very soon.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.