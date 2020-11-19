Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. begin winter hiatus

The winter hiatus for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. has officially begun.

The moment has come much sooner than fans may have anticipated, especially since each Chicago-based show has only been on the air for two episodes so far this fall.

It took a lot of work to put safety precautions in place for production to even begin, leading to a delay in the current seasons getting started. That was necessary as the casts and crews are carrying out their work during a pandemic.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The bad news, on top of all that, is that we are heading into the holiday season. This is typically when the winter hiatus for the NBC shows takes place, meaning we won’t get new episodes until January.

When do One Chicago shows return to NBC?

The next new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, January 6. That’s almost two months away, which is going to make the wait seem even longer than usual.

If you want some hints about what is coming up for the Chicago Fire cast, take a look below at the promo that was shared by NBC.

It’s going to seem like a huge tease to get the Chicago shows back for two weeks just to see them go away again until January. But at least we all got to enjoy the shows being back for a short time.

More news about One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire recently had to shut down the production of Season 9 when positive tests for COVID-19 were revealed. The hope was that they could get back to filming immediately after a two-week quarantine session.

The same thing happened to the production of Chicago Med, with the crews getting back to work after their quarantine times had passed. That bodes well for what could happen with Chicago Fire before the end of the month.

New cast members on Chicago shows

A lot of new faces have been showing up on the three shows. Chicago Fire got a new paramedic that has already been in the middle of the drama, Chicago Med has a new doctor that has shown up in the ED, and Chicago P.D. has a new boss who is working hard to keep Voight in check.

How their stories play out will have to wait, as the winter hiatus for One Chicago has officially begun.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.