The Chicago Med cast has been joined by actress Tehmina Sunny as Dr. Sabeena Virani this season.

Dr. Virani popped up briefly in the season premiere, but it was one of those blink-and-you-missed-it moments.

Now, Dr. Virani will return for the second episode of the season, which is called Those Things Hidden In Plain Sight.

As a quick reminder of where Chicago Med viewers saw her on the first episode, she was the new face walking around the ED and trying to get some time to speak with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) about a study that she is doing.

Who plays Dr. Sabeena Virani on Chicago Med cast?

Tehmina Sunny plays Dr. Sabeena Virani on the Chicago Med cast, and her character is going to get fleshed out much further during the next episode.

Whereas the premiere was all about relationships and where they stand in a COVID-era, now is the time to get down to the season’s subplots.

Sunny may still be best-know for her role as Zara in the 2006 Clive Oven movie Children of Men. That was her first break, and she probably hopes that roles like Dr. Virani on Chicago Med can open up a new acting chapter for her career.

Over the years, she has appeared as a guest-starring character on Heroes, Californication, Undercovers, Mistresses, CSI: NY, 24: Live Another Day, and The Following.

Sunny also appeared in a recurring role as Leyla Shakarji on NCIS that covered three episodes spread across three seasons of the hit CBS drama.

She was recently on two episodes of the TV show Training Day and then took on the role of Regan Fried on 10 episodes of Pandora.

She will soon appear in a thriller movie called Running out of Time (as Sam), but first, she is making a stop with One Chicago. On the big screen, she also popped up in Ben Affleck’s Argo and in The Lovers with Josh Hartnett.

In addition to her time spent acting, Sunny attended the University of Leeds in England, where she studied Business Information Systems with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science.

More Chicago Med casting news

There are some other new faces getting attention during Season 6 of Chicago Med, which is expected, as this is a show that tends to have a revolving door when it comes to people working at the medical center.

That includes more of Dr. Hannah Asher, who was shown having an overdose during the season premiere.

Anna Charles will also be more prominent on the show, as Hannah Alligood returns to play the part of Dr. Charles’ other daughter.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.