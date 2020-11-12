Who plays Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med cast?

The Chicago Med cast often sees a shift in who plays the doctors on the show and that has continued with the Season 6 premiere.

As viewers have already noticed, Dr. Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) is back this season after debuting as a midseason addition last year.

Hannah met Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) at his off-site clinic last season, but he and the audience found out much later that she was also a doctor.

It didn’t take very long for Hannah and Will to enter into a relationship, as we pointed out in our rundown of the relationship drama on Chicago Med from Season 5.

Did Will and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) miss their window? We will have to keep tuning in to find out, but for now, Natalie has her eyes on Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains). Crockett sure gets around.

Who is Dr. Hannah Asher on Chicago Med cast?

Hannah Asher is an Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The character first appeared during the second half of Season 5 and has returned for another round of the medical drama.

Actress Jessy Schram plays Hannah and she has quickly become someone that fans of the show love to buzz about on social media. Hannah certainly caught the eye of Will on the show as well.

Before joining the Chicago Med cast, Jessy Schram had become a very familiar face to Hallmark movie fans. Her work in television also includes appearing as Cash Gray on Nashville, starring as Cinderella on Once Upon a Time, playing a small part on Veronica Mars as Hannah Griffith, and appearing as Karen Nadler on Falling Skies.

Schram was also on Mad Men for a handful of episodes as Bonnie Whiteside and will be starring in the TV movie A Nashville Christmas Carol very soon.

For now, it appears that Schram is focused on her role with Chicago Med and that should continue, even as there is a constant shift of the primary cast members on the show. At least her character’s backstory is easy to keep straight.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.