Chicago Med spoilers: It’s all about the relationships

Many Chicago Med spoilers from Season 5 come directly from relationships on the show. It was a bumpy road for most of the couples, led by Dr. Charles losing his wife.

There were other couples that came to an end, a new couple getting married, and one doctor trying to remember what happened to her and how she got engaged.

This article breaks down a bunch of situations that developed in Season 5 that fans need to remember as Season 6 of Chicago Med begins.

The new seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will all premiere on Wednesday, November 11.

Chicago Med spoilers from Season 5

We are going to jump right into things, as there is a lot of ground to cover. It will include some bluntness as well because there was a lot of relationship drama that encompassed the show last year.

Ethan and April (Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta) are no longer lovers. The couple came to its conclusion when Ethan returned from service, but they are going to try to remain friends in Season 6.

Natalie and Crockett (Torrey DeVitto and Dominic Rains) got much closer, leading to the possibility of some front-page romance for the couple in Season 6. Rains joined the show after Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) quit and Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) killed herself.

Before Natalie got to that point, though, she started the season with memory loss after she was in a car that was rammed by a guy who liked her (Phillip, played by Ian Harding). Phillip then faked an engagement with Natalie before she got her memory back.

Will and Hannah (Nick Gehlfuss and Jessy Schram) are now in a relationship following her stint in rehab. Dr. Hannah Asher was a mid-season addition to the Chicago Med cast and she got to know Dr. Will Halstead through his off-site clinic.

And let’s not forget that Maggie got married to Ben (Marlyne Barrett and Charles Malik Whitfield) after they both survived health scares.

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) is still dealing with the death of his wife Caroline (Paula Newsome). Storylines with his daughter are likely to evolve in Season 6, and it is a certainty that he will revisit feelings of loss without Caroline in the picture.

Knowing the writers at Chicago Med, we should expect to see feelings continue to bubble below the surface for Natalie and Will, even if they are now involved in relationships with other people.

And none of this covers the new doctors that are joining the Chicago Med cast, so there could be even more relationship drama to come as the season starts rolling.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. news

The Chicago Fire cast has a fresh new face who will become the new partner for Sylvie Brett. It’s part of a storyline that might be shocking to viewers tuning back in.

Over on Chicago P.D., Officer Kevin Atwater is at the center of the drama. As a reminder, at the end of Chicago P.D. last season, he crossed a whole family of cops that are going to create chaos for Intelligence.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.