Who is Gianna Mackey on Chicago Fire cast? Adriyan Rae joins show

Actress Adriyan Rae has joined the Chicago Fire cast for Season 9, and she is going to have a central storyline on the premiere episode.

Some Chicago Fire spoilers lead to her joining the show, though, so be aware of that as we dive into the new character here.

The Chicago Fire season premiere airs on Wednesday, November 11, and that’s also when NBC viewers will see Rae’s new character for the first time.

Chicago Fire spoilers

There is a shift within the Chicago Fire cast that will be immediately recognizable on the Season 9 premiere. Paramedic Emily Foster has gone to medical school, meaning actress Annie Ilonzeh is not going to be featured when the show finally returns.

Sylvie Brett has a new partner at Firehouse 51, and her name is Gianna Mackey. She can be seen in the photo above, and just from the early promotional material, fans have likely seen her popping up in scenes already.

Now, it’s time to find out who she is on the show.

It’s familiar territory for the show to introduce a new partner for Brett, so hopefully, the writers and producers do it uniquely this time. It would be a disservice to Rae if they revisited drama from the past.

Mackey is described as a “troublemaker” by NBC, but she does it in a “loveable” fashion. This could mean that she is into practical jokes or simply having a lot of fun with her new-found friends.

Either way, she sounds like a good addition to Firehouse 51.

The show could use a little dash of humor, as something has been missing since Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) was killed off in the Season 8 premiere.

We know you've missed these faces! Join the cast of #OneChicago for a special night of premieres starting at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/TG3T8DUQg1 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 11, 2020

Who is actress Adriyan Rae on Chicago Fire cast?

According to an extensive bio that has been posted on IMDb, Adriyan Rae is from Seaford, Delaware, and she went to college in Philadelphia at the University of the Sciences. She double-majored in Physician Assistant Studies and Medical Laboratory Science.

After that, she became a certified Medical Laboratory Scientist but later moved to Atlanta, where she started her acting career in the independent feature, Burning Sands (produced by Netflix).

Before joining the Chicago Fire cast, Rae appeared on television as Elida on Vagrant Queen and Peri Boudreaux on Light as a Feather. She also appeared on an episode of Atlanta and three episodes of Brockmire.

Rae will make her Chicago Fire debut on the same night that Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. also return to the network.

Chicago Fire spent a lot of time on the exit of Emily Foster and the chlorine gas injury to Cap on its last season finale. As for Chicago P.D., Kevin Atwater crossed a cop family, and there will be repercussions.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.