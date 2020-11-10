The Chicago Fire cast is going to showcase a big change right out of the gate this fall. When the show returns with its season premiere, one character is going to be suspiciously missing from the screen.

Paramedic Emily Foster, who was played by Annie Ilonzeh for the last two years, will simply be gone. It’s a big shift within the Chicago Fire cast that may take a while to get used to.

Foster began working at Firehouse 51 of the Chicago Fire Department in Season 7, Episode 1. She remained a main character for two years, but her run as one of the primary paramedics at the station has come to an end.

What happened to Emily Foster on Chicago Fire cast?

The last new episode of Chicago Fire aired way back in April. Toward the beginning of the episode, Foster pulled aside Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and mentioned that she had a meeting on the books to try to attend Northwestern.

Foster didn’t approach her partner at first — Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer — due to everything that Brett was going through in her personal life (finding her birth mother, returning to Firehouse 51 after getting engaged and leaving).

Her secret was revealed a bit later when Foster and Brett were completing a call at Chicago Med.

Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) accidentally spilled the beans by chatting up Foster in front of Brett. He noted that his friend at Northwestern admissions had told him that she reapplied.

Nervously, she confirmed that news in front of Brett, who looked completely shocked that her partner had reapplied to med school. Though she was surprised and a bit hurt at the moment, Brett definitely came around later for her friend, showing up outside Northwestern following the interview.

That interview was dramatic, as Foster talked about why she had reapplied and how much she had learned from working at Firehouse 51. Brett didn’t say much to her, other than, “they’d be lucky to have you” when she referenced the school.

Brett and Foster walked away, arm-in-arm, and we might as well call this the walk into the sunset for the character of Paramedic Emily Foster.

Chicago Fire spoilers about Foster during season premiere

Chicago Fire Season 9 debuts on November 11 and some spoilers about how they will address the exit of Emily Foster have been revealed. To summarize the situation, Foster will be gone, but the character will be referenced during the episode.

The door is open for actress Annie Ilonzeh to return to the Chicago Fire cast at some point, but the show is also ready with a new partner for Sylvie Brett.

For any fans that need a reminder of what else took place during the Season 8 finale, Cap (Randy Flagler) was seriously injured on a call when a chlorine tank exploded. There was a worry that Cap was going to get replaced, but he is back for more.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.